Things are looking up in Wynwood. The Moon and Astra are celebrating their continuing success and leading the way in nightlife entertainment. Come on, come with us! Two hotspots in one spot? Now that’s a big deal everybody can get in on!

They promise you the moon at this hotspot in Wynwood. Especially if you come to celebrate The Moon’s second anniversary this Saturday.

Iraklis Karabassis: “Two years ago, I opened this restaurant, and my dream was to open a place where we can deliver a beautiful culinary experience. We created every night, from Tuesday to Sunday, different shows.”

And what’s a party without some great drinks and food?

Iraklis Karabassis: “Our menu is high-end Mediterranean, with fresh ingredients that arrive daily.”

And entertainment.

Iraklis Karabassis: “We have a spectacular show, it’s called ‘Back to the Future,’ which is basically a remembrance of the ’80s and ’90s, songs and musicals of the ’80s and ’90s. Our shows, they are interacting with the customers. Come and have an incredible night with us.”

Astra Miami, which is on the top floor, will be raising the roof to mark their fifth year in business as well.

Iraklis Karabassis: “Astra is a place where people, they gather to celebrate life and its moments.”

From the DJ to the cocktails to the grub, and the vibes are gonna be popping.

Amina Ly: “This weekend it will be spectacular. Five years of good food, good ambiance.”

And remember, it doesn’t matter if you party at one place or both places, because…

Iraklis Karabassis: “It’s a happy place where music goes along with the Mediterranean spirit that is spread all over the place.”

Amina Ly: “If you want to have a unique experience, come to visit us.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Moon

2103 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

themoonmiami.com

Astra

2121 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

astramiami.com

