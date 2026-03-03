This weekend, Wynwood is getting a passport to Spain without ever leaving Miami! The Little Lighthouse Foundation is turning up the glam, the music, and the mission all for a good cause. Deco is taking you inside the Hearts & Stars Gala, where partying and changing lives go hand in hand.

What do artists like Nelly, Cee-Lo Green, and Ja Rule all have in common?

Ja Rule: “I feel the energy right now, but I can’t wait to get out there and feel it.”

They’ve all rocked the Hearts & Stars Gala. Duh!

Jonathan Babicka: “Hearts & Stars Gala is the Little Lighthouse Foundation’s annual gala. It is our signature fundraising event, and it happens every March.”

And this March, it’s back again, and the gala has a brand new theme.

Jonathan Babicka: “The theme: Una Noche En Sevilla. So bringing that Spanish culture through the food, the vibe, the aesthetic, the flamenco dancing.”

And just wait until you hear who’s performing this year.

Jonathan Babicka: “Historically, we’ve had great performers, and this year we have two incredible talents. A live performance by the Gipsy Kings. Jan Blomqvist is just going to keep that energy. It’s going to be contagious.”

Dress to impress, but make sure to wear your dancing shoes.

Jonathan Babicka: “This is a pop-up nightclub. This is not your typical sit-down dinner gala.”

This year will mark the 16th anniversary of the annual event, and it’s coming with a little change.

Jonathan Babicka: “We’ve typically have done it outside or at private residences. This year, we are taking it to Mana Wynwood. We are protected from the weather; it’s going to be air conditioning.”

Tickets start at about $260. But trust us, it’s worth it.

Jonathan Babicka: “There is no bad ticket. The [general admission] ticket, you’re getting an open bar, incredible food. And the VIP tables are for a group experience. You have that nightclub feel, unlimited bottle service.”

Beyond the awesome performers and party atmosphere, guests are supporting a good cause.

Jonathan Babicka: “There’s a goal at the end of this party. All the fundraising from Hearts & Stars Gala goes directly to our programs so we can create magic for the kids.”

The fun goes down on Saturday, March 7, at Mana Wynwood.

FOR MORE INFO:

Mana Wynwood Convention Center

318 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127

March 7 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Website

