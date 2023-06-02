The Miami Heat are in the NBA Finals, but you’re not coming to Deco for our sports coverage, are you? You’re here to add some heat to your life. In that case, head to Wynwood. That’s where Deco’s Alex Miranda has his game face on … or whatever kind of face that is.

When it comes to the NBA Finals, Wynwood is all about watching the Miami Heat win.

Eddie Fuentes: “You better be ready, better wear your colors, have your jersey on, bring your sneakers. This is the place to be.”

And Grails, home to the famous Sneaker Cocktail, has sports fans covered.

Eddie Fuentes: “We’re doing Miami Heat cutouts, we’re doing smoke machines, cheerleaders, we’re doing a mural for the Miami Heat, for the Panthers, so we’re celebrating the city.”

All right, Eddie, but I want that party in my cup — I mean shoe.

Eddie Fuentes: “You can get four of your sneakers with four different colors, with two different bottles, or you can do the smaller shot four-pack, four of our different shot colors, same thing with the two bottles.”

And watch the games on over 70 TVs.

Eddie Fuentes: “We have packages for big groups with sofas.”

And I mean, this goes without saying, but…

Eddie Fuentes: “If you’re coming for the Denver Nuggets, it’s not going to be the best place for you. But again, we welcome everybody.”

Also in Wynwood, over at SHOTS … the slam dunk of drink deals.

Valentina Rodriguez-Zapata: “Every time the Heat makes a three-pointer, we’re giving out complimentary shots to our guests.”

Wait — let’s instant replay what Valentina said.

Valentina Rodriguez-Zapata: “Complimentary shots will be provided to our guests.”

They better make some three-pointers then. Plus…

Valentina Rodriguez-Zapata: “We will be having bottle specials.”

That’s nice, but what’s really special here is their Miami Heat shot.

Valentina Rodriguez-Zapata: “The Miami Heat shot is a little spicy, a little sweet. It’s HS Piña Colada, it has strawberry, but then of course, fireball just to bring that heat.”

Um, sounds delicious, and dangerous, but SHOTS isn’t your local library, either.

Valentina Rodriguez-Zapata: “It is loud, it is bumping, the drinks are overflowing. We are cheering so hard that even the Heat could hear us all the way from Denver.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Grails Miami

2800 N Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

786-870-4313

grailsmiami.com

SHOTS Bar Miami

311 NW 23rd St.

Miami, FL 33127

305-571-0439

shotsbar.com/miami

