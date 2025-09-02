Things are about to get a little weird in Wynwood thanks to a local artist. No, not weird as in strange. Weird as in “Weerdo.” The talented graffiti artist is about to debut his new exhibit! Deco caught up with him at his studio in Miami to learn all about it.

If you ever needed a sign to go visit an art show, here’s a few.

Street artist Weerdo is gearing up for the showing of his new exhibit “Signs of the Times.”

Weerdo: “Signs of the Times’ is an exhibition that will be centered around a lot of the immigration and politics stances and it will be reflected on signs that normally are used to give directions or advice of where to go.”

Most of the signs will feature skulls, a nod to his Mexican roots!

Weerdo: “It’s personal to me because that’s the, I’m an immigrant that came to this place with my parents when I was 2 years old and it’s always been a big thing in my life.”

And speaking of skulls, Weerdo has created an entire room of them! Each one symbolizing life’s daily sacrifices.

Weerdo: “And they are painted in a way where it shows different emotions through color. Every sacrifice you make isn’t a happy one, or a sad one, or an angry one. It’s just a variety of them that you have throughout your whole life.”

While the room captures the emotional weight of his work, the exhibit itself showcases what he has put in for nearly a decade.

Weerdo: “This exhibition is a major one because it’s one of the first ones that’s in an actual museum-style exhibition. The other times I would use other spaces and turn them into gallery-like spaces.”

The exhibit will be on display at the Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood. A full circle moment for Weerdo.

Weerdo: “My first visit to Wynwood was in 2012 through a high school field trip. And we saw a bunch of artwork and I think that was the moment when I was like ‘I kind of want to do this, like, as a thing, as a career.'”

OK, before we go, we have to address the Weerdo in the room. Why the name?

Weerdo: “You get labeled that as, like, an outcast kind of name so I just decided to take that and reclaim it.”

And as for the mask?

Weerdo: “The mask itself adds a confidence to me that I don’t normally have.”

Weerdo’s “Signs of the Times” solo exhibit will be open for viewing at the Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood starting Saturday, Sept. 6, and will run through Nov. 7.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Museum of Graffiti

276 NW 26th St

Miami, FL 33127

To buy tickets, click here.

