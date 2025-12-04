Miami Art Week is serving up a little nostalgia — and a lot of mind-bending magic. One artist is saying goodbye to the place he helped build, while another is making pieces that act like optical illusions. Here’s a look at about six or seven paintings, or more, who knows!

After 15 years of coloring Wynwood, Peter Tunney, the man who helped turn the Miami neighborhood into a global art destination, is gearing up for his final show.

Peter Tunney: “This room will take you at least a day to go through, between the diaries, the small paintings, the details in the paintings.”

Tunney’s last exhibit, titled “Small is Beautiful,” flips his playbook.

Instead of big, bold statements, he’s going mini. Because sometimes, smaller is better.

Peter Tunney: “My last show that I’m doing in Wynwood Walls, it’s called ‘Small is Beautiful,’ and there’s about 100 small, little charming paintings that I slaved over each one. It’s my truth, it’s my own ecosystem, and then I poured my energy into all of these small paintings.”

And as he closes this chapter, Tunney leaves behind a whole lot of gratitude!

Just a few blocks away, an art experience that literally moves with you.

French artist Véronique Barrillot is bringing her quantum painting magic to the 305.

Véronique Barrillot: “I’m producing what we call the quantum art because I am able to concentrate on two images at the same time. Your brain, the viewer’s brain, will only see one image, and then by stepping back, they’ll fall onto the other image.”

Her “double-vision” style stacks multiple images on one canvas, and will be displayed at the Lina Cerrone Gallery through February.

Véronique Barrillot: “It’s an experience that people will never have lived before because I am the only one on earth who can do that. You’re gonna see many subjects telling different stories and, very often, I’m choosing some characters who took part in the history.”

