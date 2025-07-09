It’s not a walk, it’s a whole vibe. Wynwood Art Walk is back and turning the streets into a canvas with immersive art, live beats and plenty of eye candy. Deco’s Alex Miranda is painting the town and gallery hopping.

Wynwood Art Walk is back, finally, after years off and it’s something that you should not just brush off. Come take a stroll through galleries and interactive experiences.

Every second Saturday of each month, Wynwood walks the walk with its brush of brilliance. Art Walk has returned, and it’s not holding back on color!

Pablo Delgado: “So right now in Wynwood, we’re very happy to announce that Art Walk is back, which is huge for the community.”

From graffiti to galleries, murals and music. This event’s got all the right strokes, while shining light on the creative scene.

Pablo Delgado: “You’ll be able to walk to different museums and galleries, for example the Wynwood Walls, you’ll be able to do some graffiti on the wall. DJs at different places. It’s all about bringing the community together and just enjoying the night.”

And one of these places is ARTXSPACE, where you don’t just see art — you step into it.

Ebu Turhan: “This place is fully equipped with the newest and latest technology. We have many different rooms that people can experience in person.”

It’s a space that’s designed to light up your soul with immersive experiences such as AI, holograms, VR technology and interactive installations.

Ebu Turhan: “It’s fun for friends and the families, or also the kids, so it’s good, especially when you are in Miami and it’s hot, under the AC, you cool down, you have enough time to explore the technology, plus spend quality time.”

Guest: “I really liked it. The VR was really interesting, it was a lot of looking around.”

Over at Wyn 317, the vibe gets personal. A home for artists who don’t just make work, they tell stories, and these sisters made it all happen!

Michele Pino Nuno: “She gave a platform to the artists that didn’t have it, help them sell their art, but also provided a space where people that were visiting could come in and take a piece of Wynwood home with them.”

Built by the community, for the community.

Michele Pino Nuno: “For us, it’s really important to represent local artists because, at the end of the day, they’re the ones who made Wynwood what it is today. We’re the only gallery that’s still part of Art Walk that was here when it originally started so that’s big to us.”

Wynwood’s evolution continues one piece of art at a time.

Pablo Delgado: “Wynwood is here, there’s a new Wynwood, and we have a whole new, vibrant community to show. There’s new experiences, like I said, a whole fresh, new talent has come on board.”

The next Wynwood Art Walk returns this Saturday with free access to galleries, live painting and immersive experiences.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Wynwood Art Walk

2250 NW 27th St

July 14, 2025

To learn more about Wynwood Art Walk, click here.



