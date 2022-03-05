“WWE Friday Night SmackDown” is back, in person, and it’s been better than ever. The kicks and the punches are about to bruise some egos at the FTX Arena in Miami, but not before Deco’s Alex Miranda got the scoop from wrestling legend Charlotte Flair.

It’s back! Friday Night SmackDown!

Live, Friday night, at Miami’s FTX Arena, and airing right here on 7 right after Deco.

Alex Miranda: “Welcome back!”

Charlotte Flair: “I go to Miami all the time. I love Miami!”

With wrestling royalty Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte Flair: “I always have something up my sleeve.”

It’s the “Road to WrestleMania.”

Charlotte Flair: “Some would say it’s the most crucial time, the most exciting time.”

And they’re pulling no punches … or back flips?

Charlotte Flair: “Myself, Ronda Rousey, universal champion Roman Reigns. Action-packed, all your favorite superstars.”

For those who don’t get the WWE world…

Charlotte Flair: “I guess the best way to explain it is, there’s entertainment for all ages. There’s all these different personalities and different storylines.”

In other words, even Grandma is gonna like it.

Charlotte Flair: “You can literally take the entire family.”

Charlotte is headlining WrestleMania against you know who on April 2nd.

Charlotte Flair: “Rousey vs. Flair is something I’ve dreamed about for a long time.”

Ronda Rousey, and let’s just say they haven’t always been on the best of terms.

Commentator: “Oh, a strike from Flair! Handcuff Rousey! Somebody get this under control”

Did they just get arrested?!

Ronda Rousey: “I didn’t do anything!”

And, if you were looking for some self-defense tips…

Charlotte Flair: “Do not try at home, what we do on TV. That is my advice.”

Alex Miranda: “But we want to! It looks like so much fun!”

Charlotte Flair: “No!”

But what about fitness? Especially after this pandemic.

Charlotte Flair: “I know, for me, it’s having my fiancé as a partner, like having someone there to motivate you to help.”

Plus…

Charlotte Flair: “Switching out soda for water. Like, baby steps.”

But for Charlotte winning is never better in moderation.

Alex Miranda: “Does Ronda have a weakness that you want to take advantage of?”

Charlotte Flair: “I think it’s gonna be me.”

Alex Miranda: “Straight for the teacup, yes!”

Charlotte Flair holds up “Queen of Everything mug.

