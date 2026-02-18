The water cooler talk is all about “Wuthering Heights,” a love story so steamy, you’ll need a little spirits to cool off. The adaptation hit number one at the box office this past weekend. Deco’s Alex Miranda talks with celebrated director Emerald Fennell, who thinks SoFlo might be even hotter than the movie.

Wuthering Heights, based on Emily Brontë’s classic novel, follows Margot Robbie’s Catherine, whose heart is divided between hunky Heathcliff, played by Jacob Elordi, and the stable Edgar, played by Shazad Latif.

The tragic love story is set in Northern England, but director Emerald Fennell tells me she’d rather be in South Florida this time of year.

Alex Miranda: “You love Miami, it sounds like.”

Emerald Fennell: “I love Miami.”

Alex Miranda: “Tell me why.”

Emerald Fennel: “Versace Mansion.”

Alex Miranda: “Hell, yeah.”

Emerald Fennell: “Gorgeous people, sunshine.”

Alex Miranda: “Sounds like your movies.”

Emerald Fennell: “Possibly things that are slightly naughty.”

Alex Miranda: “Yes.”

Emerald Fennell: “You know, adore it.”

Alex Miranda: “OK, so I adore this film, and at the center of this very famous story, you have a choice: the safe option and the exciting option.”

Emerald Fennell: “Yeah.”

Alex Miranda: “How did you go about telling that in your own unique way? Because people, while reading the book, have their own imagination about how that goes.”

Emerald Fennell: “Well, I think because I’m a fanatic about the book, I know what it feels like to hold something very dearly to you. So what I knew, really, from the get-go was that I could only ever make my response to this book.”

Alex Miranda: “Well, the one who got away.”

Emerald Fennell: “The one who got away…”

Alex Miranda: “I think we all had a choice. Devastating. We all, many of us have felt that before, and it’s an excruciating feeling when you feel that you missed the boat.”

Emerald Fennell: “And also, we’ve all made that choice in parts of our lives. Edgar has to be a real legitimate romantic threat to Heathcliff. It’s not an interesting story if the choice is easy.”

Alex Miranda: “Yes.”

Emerald Fennell: “Every day we’re just thinking, ‘How do we make this choice hard?’ Which is why the Lintons, in this version, are enormously wealthy. It’s that Cathy’s not just being offered security. She’s being offered a different life with somebody deeply gorgeous and loving. That’s a really important part of this. Like, yeah, what do you choose?”

Alex Miranda: “It made me feel so many things. It’s beautiful, it’s sexy, it’s grotesque, and, as a filmmaker, I’m sure you have to have a thread that ties it all together. So what was that for you?”

Emerald Fennell: “It was Emily Brontë, but it was also always pushing something to see where it squeaks. You want to be at squeaking point with everything. So, if you press too hard, it explodes and it’s useless, and if you don’t push too hard, nothing happens. Because I want people to go to the theaters, and I want them to be horny and crying and troubled, and I want them to talk about it afterwards, argue about it afterwards. I want a visceral reaction, because ‘Wuthering Heights’ is a visceral story.”

Alex Miranda: “Sounds like my love life.”

Emerald Fennel: “I wish it sounded like my love life.”

Alex Miranda: “Terrifying.”

Emerald Fennel: “Terrifying and horny, that’s Miami!”

