Chef José Andrés is on top of the food cooking world.

He’s a four Michelin star chef and was voted one of Time Magazine’s “100 most influential people.”

Now, he’s bringing the spirit of the Mediterranean to SoFlo.

See how South Beach’s Zaytinya will win you over.

Storytelling through food is key for world-renowned chef José Andrés.

And that’s what he plans to do at Zaytinya.

José Andrés: “Can we do a meal where we share love dishes, where the food flows freely, where everyone is welcome? That’s the philosophy, friends, family, sharing, celebrating the Mediterranean which is a very small sea but at the same time is such a big sea.”

He’s also big on feeding communities and believes in the saying “All big things come from small beginnings.”

José Andrés: “In Greece and Turkey, Lebanon, they have what they call mezze, small dishes, tapas, small dishes.”

So that’s what you’ll find inside this mezze-inspired place inside the Ritz Carlton in South Beach. Chef Jose couldn’t wait to bring it to SoFlo.

José Andrés: “It’s a place I feel home, but every single Latin country finds a home here but then Miami is so much more. Miami is such a powerhouse of cooking.”

But opening during Art Basel?

José Andrés: “To have fun, to showcase artists, to celebrate life, to celebrate art and very much for me to bring Zaytinya here to Miami is just natural.”

The outdoor indoor spot has sharable bites, unique drinks, desserts and it’s a great hangout with friends or a date.

Alyssa Caputo: “It was amazing. It was clearly fresh and clearly authentic. We had the Brussels sprouts which are absolutely to die for. Like even if you don’t like vegetables I swear you will like these. And then we had one of the lamb kabobs as well.”

Chef also has a cookbook based on the restaurant.

José Andrés: “Now when people come they won’t only have a good meal and good wines from the region but bring under their arm their cookbook of the dishes they love with them.”

You can pre-order the book “Zaytinya: Delicious Mediterranean dishes from Greece, turkey, and Lebanon” by clicking here.

