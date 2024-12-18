Dashing through the hearts of many SoFloians is World Famous food truck. Stuffing crazy flavors inside an egg roll is their specialty, like red velvet and honey chicken.

Deco caught up with the wheelin’ yumminess in Miami Gardens, aka the spot where egg rolls speak louder than words.

Christopher Brown: “Yeah! Woo! She going to do the egg roll dance for ya!”

Dancing just happens when you see the World Famous truck pull up, because that’s just how they egg roll.

Christopher Brown: “When they take their first bite, most people just cut loose. We get all sorts of excited people. They come out and show love, and just eat good, and just have so much fun.”

It can be a long wait for Chef Chris Brown’s creations. But no worries, he’s on the mic ready to entertain.

Christopher Brown: “‘Cause the food is at such a high level, the entertainment gotta be there. It’s kinda like being on the Harry Potter ride. Sometimes my lines are an hour, two hours long, and people wait, and once they finally get there, they’re so excited. There’s nothing like seeing someone take the bite for the first time.”

Biting in the holiday season is this sweet and savory creation.

Christopher Brown: “It’s honey maple chicken fried, and I do a special signature red waffle. When you blend those together you get the saltiness, you get the sweet. And you hit with vanilla glaze, and we sprinkle it with a little bit of green sugar crystal, and then the maple syrup on the side that goes with it. You gotta really try it to understand.”

He understands.

Clermondo Erisme: “It’s sweet, it’s savory; as soon as it hits your palate, it explodes. Once you taste it, you realize what you’re eating before, it isn’t the same. Honestly, I’m actually getting hungry just talking about it right now. Let me just go ahead and [takes a bite]. Hmm, oh my goodness.”

Sharing is caring for these oversized fried sensations.

Christopher Brown: “We cut ’em at an angle and just display, we open face. They’re loaded egg rolls. The recipes, I only use the best ingredients, the best Angus, the best of everything. And when you put it all together, I go into a state of mind, like Chef Ramsay on steroids, like I just kill it in the kitchen.”

And there’s an art on how to eat it.

Christopher Brown: “Oh, yeah, you can’t eat it like a taco. It’s no taco. You just gotta bite it straight on and just kill it, and you gotta donk it in the sauce. Ain’t no dippin’.”

From their World Famous flavors, to their homemade lemonades, to the desserts, be on the lookout for some wheely good eats.

Christopher Brown: “The five food trucks go all over Florida, so stay tuned, because we always post where we’re gonna go. I want to give every person in the world a taste of pure greatness infused in just crispy, golden, wonton just bussin’. Y’all gotta come out and try it, World Famous.”

Check out their Instagram at Eggroll Truck for their next World Famous stop.

