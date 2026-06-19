The World Cup frenzy is going strong here in SoFlo. The next game in the 3-0-5 is happening this Sunday, so Happy Father’s Day to all you football-loving dads out there! You don’t need to head to the stadium to watch the game in style! Deco’s checking out a local restaurant that’s making waves right here in North Bay Village.

Gooool with the flow! FIFA fever is in full swing at Yaya Coastal Cuisine.

Rick Sarille, partner at Yaya: “Yaya is a Mediterranean restaurant here on the waterway on the 79th Street Causeway. We’re a hidden gem in this area.”

Hidden gem? More like a World Cup watch party paradise!

Rick Sarille: “We’re open seven days a week, every day throughout the World Cup, just for the World Cup to make sure we’re catering to our clients that are coming here who wanna see the early games as well as the late games.”

Yaya isn’t just airing the games. They’re letting you arrive to watch them in style.

Rick Sarille: “This is a unique experience here. You’re able to pull up on the boat—no dockage fee. So you’re able to come up and enjoy yourself on the terrace whether it be for a cocktail, whether you want one of our specials. We have it all.”

The restaurant is also rolling out game-day menus, highlighting the cuisines of the different countries competing in the tournament.

Rick Sarille: “Each day will have a different highlighted match, and based on that, we’ll have a different menu for that match.”

For Colombia, that means things like empanadas, bite-sized croquettas, and patacones with shredded beef.

Rick Sarille: “We have a special cocktail menu where our mixologists have prepared special aguardiente cocktails with a guaro sour, as well as a guarojito.”

Sitting outside on the terrace offers great views. But if you’re looking to take your FIFA experience up a notch.

Rick Sarille: “If you really want a private, vip experience, we have private rooms in the back, which we’re calling our owner’s boxes. The private rooms start at $1,500. They accommodate up to 20 people, and you have a dedicated server, your own private screen, as well as a four-course tasting menu and cocktails of each person’s choice.”

The vibes are high. But the rush of cheering on your team is next level.

Rick Sarille: “Yaya is by far the best place you can come celebrate the World Cup. You have gorgeous waterfront views. You have a catered experience. You have entertainment. You have everything you could want from day into night.”

Yaya has special hours just for the World Cup. The restaurant is open daily from noon to midnight, so you can pop in to watch all the games.

FOR MORE INFO:

Yaya Coastal Cuisine

7999 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL 33138

Website

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