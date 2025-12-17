It’s the most wonderful time of the year. But the holidays can be stressful! Thankfully, exercise is a great way to decompress and release those endorphins! Deco’s checking out a new spot that’ll get you back to feeling merry and bright.

Ed Sheeran (singing): “So kiss me under the mistletoe. Pour out the wine, let’s toast, and pray for December snow.”

They make it sound so easy. But in reality, the holidays can be kinda…

Talk about Christmas chaos! But have no fear. It’s easy to work off some of that stress!

At the new “Club Studio” at Miami Worldcenter, getting pumped up is part of the fun!

Nia Simmons: “This is the first Club Studio here in Florida, and we’re excited to show Miami what we’re all about.”

This new state-of-the-art facility is more than just a gym. It’s the ultimate spot for all things fitness and wellness.

Nia Simmons: “We have five boutique studio classes: Hit, boxing, cycle, yoga, reformer Pilates, which is super popular here in Miami. We also have a recovery lab.”

Nia Simmons: “If you wanna also step away from the studio rooms, we have a fully equipped fitness center.”

Wait a minute, did I hear boxing?! That sounds like the perfect way to pound out some of those holiday headaches.

Nia Simmons: “It’s a good way to build strength in your upper body and also your core. There are seven rounds on the bag and two rounds on the floor, and it kinda helps de-stress your day if you’re having a difficult day that day.”

Nothing says Yuletide like a sweat session. And a spin class is the key to shining brighter than that bulb you asked someone to change for the hundredth time. It’s okay, just pedal the pressure away.

Nia Simmons: “The music is loud, the lights are low.”

Nia Simmons: “Whether you take it at the beginning of the day at 5:05 am or at 7:30 at night, it’s gonna change your vibe.”

It’s not a proper de-stressing session without a little TLC. That’s where the recovery center comes in, which includes cryotherapy, red light therapy, and massage chairs. I feel better already just thinking about it.

Nia Simmons: “We all know the holidays are stressful. You’re trying to do a million things at once. Club Studio is that one-stop shop, whether you wanna work out stress in the fitness room, pamper yourself in recovery, or grab a protein shake for an energy boost.”

Club Studio

850 NE 2nd Ave. Space 121

Miami, FL 33132

Website

