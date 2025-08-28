If you’re bored of running on the treadmill or lifting those same old weights, listen up! One South Beach hotel has a novel way to break a sweat. Music and fitness have always been like two peas in a pod, but usually you’re listening to it while dropping calories, not making it … until now.

The Andaz Miami Beach Hotel offers cardio drumming classes by The Finesse Experience, and we love to hear that.

Wellness Month is getting musical at Andaz Miami Beach.

Tania Amthor: “This is your cardio drumming workout.”

Because in a cardio drumming class, you can burn calories while making music.

Tania Amthor: “For the next hour, you are going to squat.”

Guest: “Trying to stay coordinated.”

Alex Miranda: “OK, but you’re not wearing black, and you don’t have sleeves, so you have no excuse. I’m melting here like an ice cream cone on a hot summer day!”

Guest: “It’s hard, but it’s good.”

Alex Miranda: “Is it a good workout?”

Guest: “Yeah.”

Tania Amthor: “It’s having fun and getting fit at the same time.”

Alex Miranda: “That is exhausting.”

Tania Amthor: “While also being musical.”

Alex Miranda: “Now how many minutes do you think you could possibly handle before you fall over? Because you said that you can’t balance anymore.”

Guest: “Maybe 60 seconds.”

Alex Miranda: “OK, you’re off of the beat, keep going!”

Alex Miranda: “Your whole body. Literally, brain and body are all activated at once.”

Tania Amthor: “Workouts have been brain dead for so long, you know. People just walk in to the gym, and they’re just mindlessly cranking out reps, and this is something different that’s gonna keep you engaged. Like, an hour went by, and I didn’t even realize I was suffering with 500 squats and lunges.”

Well, we sort of realized … but now it’s time to shift from sweat to serenity.

Nicholas Watkins: “We want our guests to really come here, after they enjoy an amazing workout experience, to enjoy our pools, our restaurants, of course, and also possibly enjoy the spa.”

And there’s no better place to reset here than at Ondara Spa.

With a spa and day pass you can check out their RELounge experience, which is high-tech, hands-off and rejuvenating.

Nicholas Watkins: “The Ondara Spa is located on the fourth floor. RELounge is using E-stim technology, which is an amazing service for guests to enjoy.”

It’s 25 minutes long, and the relief on your back, neck and shoulders lasts even longer.

Once you’re fully Zen, it’s time to celebrate wellness, Miami-style.

You’re able to munch on food, sip on drinks and soak up the view.

Nicholas Watkins: “It’s great to experience Soleo [Pool & Beach] for a light bite, but also head on over to Bar Centro for a spirit-free cocktail. You can enjoy an amazing protein bowl, which is, honestly, one of the top items on the menu, and you can also enjoy a cocktail if you’d like to.”

At Andaz Miami Beach, feeling good looks this good.

The next Finesse Experience cardio drumming class will be held at the Andaz Miami Beach on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 9:30 am. Tickets are $25, but if you register more than a week in advance, you’ll get a discount.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Andaz Miami Beach

4041 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33140

Website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.