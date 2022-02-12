Get ready for a whole lotta puppy love, SoFlo!

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming in Doral wants you and your furry best friend to have a “pupperrific” Valentine’s Day weekend. The shop is hosting a special event on Saturday to show a little love to our four-legged pals.

They’ll have special themed treats, a paw-painting card station, a photo booth and even a little doggy pool for a cooldown from all that fun.

It’s the store’s way of showing a little extra love to your pets.

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming: “So Valentine’s is not only love between humans. It’s always part of love with family, and dogs are definitely part of our family, and we want to transmit and communicate the love we feel for them in this little cute event.”

The fun starts Saturday at 4 p.m. All the activities are free, and there wiill be tons of valentine’s day treats available for purchase.

FOR MORE INFO:

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming Doral

8455 NW 53rd St., Suite G102

Doral, FL 33166

woofgangdoral.com

facebook.com/WGBdoral

