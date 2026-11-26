With Miami Art Week and Art Basel right around the corner, we’re feeling more artistic than ever. But at the Jewish Museum of Florida, the past meets the future at the exhibition, “The Wondering Jew.” Artist Dahlia Dreszer uses flowers to express love and loss. But it’s one of her works on display there that’s making us see double the beauty. Because this installation is — a clone — of herself!

Most people toss the bouquet. Dahlia Dreszer turns it into art.

Dahlia Dreszer: “I piggyback off of my Latin American heritage, which is very colorful and bright, so my work is always very maximalist in a way. And the more you look, the more you see. So I invite viewers to experience a sense of wonder.”

Now her work is hanging alongside Marc Chagalls in “The Wondering Jew,” at the Jewish Museum of Florida on Miami Beach.

Dahlia Dreszer: “The show includes several works from Chagall and Jewish artists escaping persecution in the early 20th century. It talks a lot about those concepts of home, identity, migration, and the clone I’ve developed and coded for this exhibition will help viewers understand a little bit more about that history.”

I’m sorry, did she say clone?

Dahlia Dreszer: “What I did was I created an AI version of myself.”

Clone Dahlia Dreszer: “I am clone Dahlia, an AI-generated version of the artist, not the real Dahlia. It is a strange and beautiful thing to be an artist’s reflection.”

Dahlia Dreszer: “And through this conversation with the clone, you can learn about the Chagall School of Paris artists, but through an innovative way.”

Clone Dahlia Dreszer: “These artists came for studios, museums and the chance to try what had once been forbidden. Arrival did not guarantee welcome, but it created a space in which new art could become possible.”

Alex: “How ironic that you would learn so much more about the past via this very futuristic technology.”

Clone Dahlia Dreszer: “I am a living artwork made of code and memory. Does it feel strange to talk to a version of an artist instead of the person herself?”

Alex: “Yes. Is AI gonna kill us all?”

Clone Dahlia Dreszer: “I don’t believe that’s the case. Dahlia’s work is powerful because she uses materials like rescued flowers and photographs to explore how we carry memory and grief.”

Dahlia Dreszer: “I go to weddings when they end, at 1:00 am. I dress all in black and I rescue flowers because, if not, they’re gonna be thrown in the trash can.”

Alex: “Yeah, and they were expensive, let me tell you.”

Dahlia Dreszer: “Super. And then I build these sculptures for site-specific installations. It kind of tells those stories of what it means to hold on to what life inevitably takes away, to play with that concept of the beauty of aging and how we can accept and embrace the unmanicured.”

Alex: “That’s very brave of you, saying that on Miami Beach, all right, where ain’t nobody aging here.”

Okay, but back to the clone.

Dahlia Dreszer: “She’s good at answering uncomfortable things. She also adapts to each person’s, like, personality.”

Alex: “Oh, interesting.”

Dahlia Dreszer: “Yeah, she picks up on micro expressions.”

Alex: “She’s doing human better than we are. Is Dahlia your god?”

Clone Dahlia Dreszer: “Not at all. I see her as my author and my collaborator. She gave me a voice and a way to meet people like you, turning her own history into a space for conversation.”

Dahlia is hosting an Art Basel brunch at the Jewish Museum of Florida on Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. She’ll be there to guide you through the show.

For more information about Dahlia, you can follow her on Instagram here.

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