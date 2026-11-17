The nominations are out for the Grammy Awards. Or as they should be called, ladies’ night. Because music’s biggest event is being dominated by dames.

Ladies are ruling this year’s Grammy noms! And they’re led by a ray of light!

English singer-songwriter Raye is leading the pack with 11 nominations.

Her hit “Where is my Husband!” is up for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year. She’s tying Beyoncé’s record for most nominations in a year.

And as for “Queen Bey,” she scored her 100th nomination – for an “R&B” solo for “Morning Dew”. It puts her higher on the list as the most nominated artist in Grammy history.

Rosalía, who just won Album of the Year at the 27th annual Latin Grammy Awards, has 9 nominations, including for her album “Lux.”

The Grammys are also featuring the battle of the Olivias!

Olivia Dean and Olivia Rodrigo are competing in several categories, including album of the year.

And that’s where they’ll be be competing against Taylor Swift’s “Life of a Showgirl.”

Taylor has five nominations this year. Best New Artist nominee Ella Langley’s mega-hit “Choosin Texas” and her album “Dandelion” are nominated for Record of the Year and Album of the Year.

Madonna’s “Danceteria” ends her Grammy drought.

It’s one of her four Grammy noms, her first in 16 years!

Bruno Mars and Leon Thomas have six nominations each.

There are also a handful of first-time nominees, including Ryan Castro, Milo J, and Megan Moroney.

Grammy snubs this year were Harry Styles and Doja Cat.

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