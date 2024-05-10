There’s a wolf on the prowl in Fort Lauderdale this weekend.

Wolfgang Van Halen is bringing his band to South Florida this Sunday. If you want to treat your mom to a hard-rockin’ Mother’s Day, there’s no better place to be.

Does that remind you of anybody? Like, say, this guy?

If you heard similarities in the shredding, it only makes sense. Wolfgang Van Halen, son of legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen, has inherited his father’s skills. He’s putting his talents on display at Revolution Live this weekend. He’s still getting used to fronting Mammoth, his own band.

Wolfgang Van Halen: “It’s all coming from me. I feel like I need to represent it best by standing in the front, but I’ve definitely warmed up to it the last couple of years.”

When Wolf first started recording, he was one-man band, playing every instrument.

Forming a group to tour wasn’t a big deal. He just found musicians he liked, personally and professionally.

Wolfgang Van Halen: “It was really important for me to find, I mean, capable musicians, but more importantly, people that I’m friends with and enjoy being around.”

There’s no pressure on the band to recreate Wolf’s solo work.

Wolfgang Van Halen: “It’s gonna be different either way because I can’t duplicate myself or replicate what I did in the studio, but I think that’s a fun sort of duality. In the studio it’s one thing, and live it’s another thing.”

Wolf got the chance to hit the stage with his famous father when he toured with Van Halen. Rocking out in a family way is something he’ll treasure forever.

Wolfgang Van Halen: “Oh, there was nothing better, I think, being able to both play with my dad and my uncle, was just connecting on a completely different level.”

Wolfgang and the guys in Mammoth promise you a night to remember.

Wolfgang Van Halen: “A great night of rock, a lot of notes, you know, a lot of good melodies, a lot of good energy.”

For tickets and more information click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.