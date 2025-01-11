Sometimes you just feel like taking a walk on the wild side. You know, get a little feral. That’s me when I’m hangry. You don’t wanna be around … kinda like the creature in the new horror movie “Wolf Man.” Deco jet-setted all the way to Tinseltown to howl with the cast.

Answer the call of the wild.

[Creature growls in the woods.]

OK, maybe not like that.

Julia Garner (as Charlotte): “Hello. Can anyone hear me? Hello. We were in an accident.”

Matilda Firth (as Ginger): “Daddy, are we gonna die?”

Christopher Abbott (as Blake): “No. It’s my job to protect you.”

Talk about being thrown to the wolves!

Christopher Abbott is a dad on a mission to keep his family safe in the new horror thriller “Wolf Man.”

Julia Garner (as Charlotte): “What was that thing, Blake?”

Christopher Abbott (as Blake): “It was like animal, but it was standing on two feet.”

Easier said than done, especially when it feels like you might be turning into something, shall we say, hairier?

Christopher Abbott: “When you play characters, you sort of have these ideas that you can change your facial hair and your hair and your hair color and whatever, but you always kind of look the same. This is the first time that I looked in the mirror, and I did not.”

Julia Garner, who plays his wife in the film, says the freakiest part was actually seeing him mid-transformation.

Julia Garner: “He looked like a wolf, but then he looked like himself, too. He had still his eyes, which made it scarier because it was familiar, in a way. And I always think that’s more scary, when something’s familiar than unrecognizable.”

And if you think that’s scary, wait ’til you hear what Christopher told us is the movie that terrified him the most growing up.

Christopher Abbott: “The first one for me, which I saw probably way too young, it’s not really a horror film, but it was “Terminator 2. I loved it, but I couldn’t – like, it wouldn’t leave my brain for weeks or months or something like that.”

Christopher Abbott (as Blake): “What is happening to me?”

Speaking of things that would make anyone freak out, imagine all your senses suddenly going turbo mode. Because that’s what happens when you wolf out.

All right, so which one would be the best to have heightened?

Julian Garner: “I would say hearing would be, I think, more beneficial.”

Christopher Abbott: “I think sound would be cool, you know? I think being able to hear people’s conversations from very long distances, and they don’t know that, I think that’s a really fun thing.”

As for the worst?

Christopher Abbott: “Smell might be the worst. I mean, I guess depending on what you’re smelling.”

Julia totally agrees

Julian Garner: “If you go to like an alley way, and it smells like trash, like, I would not want that, like at all. Blecch! That would be like terrible. Or just like going on the subway in New York.”

Julia Garner (as Charlotte): “You’re scaring me.”

“Wolf Man” howls into theaters next Friday, but if you wanna get in touch with your wild side before then, look up! This year’s first full moon is called the wolf moon, and you can see it in the sky on monday, starting at around 5:27 p.m.

