First came the proposals. Now all eyes are on the gowns.

Some of the biggest stars are saying “yes” to the ring, which means bridal fashion is hitting center stage. A local designer is sharing her expertise on what’s hot down the aisle, and it’s enough to steal the show.

From Taylor Swift to Selena Gomez, some of the hottest celebs are flashing their rings and getting ready to walk down the aisle.

Designer Erica Appleby is ready to make heads turn inside Luxe Bridal Boutique in Hollywood.

Erica Appleby: “A lot of the things I make are along the same lines as some of the things that are happening in the trends, except they’re never trends for me, they’re staples, right? So I always want to make sure that my women are art pieces.”

Of course, looking snatch is always in fashion.

Erica Appleby: “Corsets are coming back, so vintage, Victorian corsets are actually a trend now. This one is kind of fun, where it has this long cathedral style train, but in the front, the dress is actually very short. It’s made to be kind of a two-part dress.”

And shining bright like a diamond with beading is a must.

Erica Appleby: “Beadwork from different cultures, like India or my background is Caribbean and Jamaican, so I pull all these different things. Even African beadwork is something that I absolutely love.”

Whether you’re going for fairy-tale drama to traditional chic, these looks are taking weddings from something borrowed to something bold.

Erica Appleby: “Yeah, white is always going to be in. I think that is just something that’s a staple across the board in the wedding industry. But I think women are starting to cultivate their own experiences. So not just white, but off-white, creams, even some blush colors I’ve seen. I want to make sure that every single dress is not just something you can get off any rack but something that’s made specifically for your body type.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Luxe Bridal Boutique

2632 Hollywood Blvd., Suite 204

Hollywood, Fl 33020

Website

