Singer Gary LeVox is best known as the frontman of the award-winning country trio Rascal Flatts, but when the group broke up, Gary did not wallow in sadness. He went solo, and he’s tell us about his brand-new music.

Breaking up might be hard to do, but Rascal Flatts singer Gary LeVox is doing OK.

The country singer’s new song, “Get Down Like That,” just dropped.

Gary LeVox: “It’s just kind of our lifestyle and stuff so, like, people in the city, like, I love that line that says, ‘It ain’t your fault that you ain’t from a town like that, so let me show you how to get.’ It’s like, come on, just spend a weekend out here with us, and we’ll show you how to get down like that.”

And he plans to release more music in the new year.

Gary LeVox: “Probably March, I’ll come out with a new single and, so now, I’m just kind of trying to figure out which direction I want to go for, if it’s uptempo or mid- or ballad. Probably uptempo.”

Gary is ready to share his latest tunes and can’t wait to start touring again.

Gary LeVox: “I’ve really had a blast touring. It was refreshing, and it was just – I had a blast.”

No matter how comfortable he is on stage, he does miss his bandmates, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney, but he still knows how to keep the crowds pumped as he performs solo.

Gary LeVox: “Showmanship and entertainment-wise, you know what works, you know what doesn’t work, and I think building and putting a set list together, with just kind of taking them on a musical roller coaster. You bring them up, and you bring them down, and it’s just so fortunate and blessed to have had so many hits that I can pull from and do songs that they know and throw in my solo stuff on top of that, so it really makes for an awesome night.”

