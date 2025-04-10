Well, you might not actually know this, but Annabelle is actually an old friend of deco. Of course, I’m sure she worked here like everybody else has. She even visited the station a couple of years ago. Remember that? I guess you could say it was a scary good time.

Shireen: “Okay, so I have to track this. I have to go to the editing bay and — hey hey hey, hey, what’s going on?”

Worker: “Nothing. We’re fixing the electric in here.”

Shireen: “Well, well, well, where am I supposed to work?”

Worker: “I don’t know, go use the upstairs office or something. I don’t know, we gotta fix this.”

Shireen: “Okay.”

Shireen: “Man, I guess this is it.”

Shireen: “Oh, hey, look, are you crazy sneaking up on me like that? Come here. How have you been? Look at your dress. It’s so pretty, and look at that hair. Give me a kiss. Oh, I hear you’ve been sneaking up on everybody all day. You’re so cray.”

See, she possessed you. It happened.

All I think about when I see that is the things I do for television.

I don’t think you were acting, darling.

M3gan 2.0 releases in theaters June 27.

