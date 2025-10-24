For people looking for a Halloween get-up, there’s still some time left. Whether you want to be a wizard or break it all down like Elvis, there is a world of possibilities at Costume World. Our tight reporter in tights, Alex Miranda, shows us.

At Costume World in Pompano Beach, with thousands of options. It is the largest of its kind in the country. Of course, we have Glinda from Wicked. We have Ms. Life of a Showgirl and Razzle Dazzle.

Alex Miranda: “Did you come with a date tonight?”

Razzle Dazzle: “Of course. He’s right here.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, I love that.”

Ladies and gentlemen, my spider sense is tingling, so why don’t we toss to the fun?

Got your costume yet?

Marilynn Wick: “We all want to be in disguise, right?”

Me neither, fellow Halloween procrastinators.

Alex Miranda: “I still don’t know what I want to be. Do you have an idea?”

Marilynn Wick: “When I look at you, I think, ‘You know what? You’d make a fabulous Zorro.”

But Costume World in Pompano Beach has you covered.

Marilynn Wick: “They are so overwhelmed when they walk in the door, they know they can be anything they can imagine.”

Alex Miranda: “I just want to be a…don’t we all want to be a pirate?”

Employee: “Yes, of course, we want to take it all and leave nothing behind.”

Marilynn Wick: “And that is the magic right here at Costume World.”

It’s the largest costume collective in the country.

Employee: “I work here trying to make people’s dreams come true and give them their inner and their outer creativity.”

Buy or rent.

Employee: “Our costumes are authentic to the period. It all looks amazing.”

Alex Miranda: “This is real clothing. I mean, take a look at this. I mean, the quality is through the roof.”

Marilynn Wick: “The rental starts at $65.”

Alex Miranda: “How do you feel in it?”

Employee: “I love it, it feels so good. I feel so authentic.”

Marilynn Wick: “And out the door you can go, and you can bring it back after Halloween.”

But one thing’s for sure, the Halloween party starts in the store.

Marilynn Wick: “This year it’s the old traditional Halloween.”

Alex Miranda: “I’m covered in gold, and I’m feeling like I should have been living this way the whole time. Right?”

Employee: “We have one more thing to complete your look.”

Alex Miranda: “Have you ever seen a Roman like this Cuban?”

Alex (as a Roman): “Are you not entertained?”

[Employees nod their head “No.”]

Marilynn Wick: “People have gone back in time.”

Marilynn Wick: “And of course, Halloween’s on Friday, so Friday and Saturday will be the big, big days, and when you walk in the door, everyone is going to say, ‘Where’d you get that costume?'”

Employee: “Howdy, partner.”

Alex Miranda (as Roman): “Howdy.”

Employee: “What can I do for you?”

Alex Miranda: “Not much. I don’t like that you look better than I do. Off with his head!”

Marilynn Wick: “And we have all the new things. Superhero. Well, of course. Spider-Man.”

Alex Miranda: “I have never been tighter in my entire life. Credit to Tom Holland.”

And Swifties. You live your best life as a showgirl.

Marilynn Wick: “She is fabulous at all those accessories.”

Alex Miranda (dressed as Big Bird): “Welcome back. Rentals at Costume World all include custom tailoring. They’re open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Halloween. Right, friends?

Employees: “Yes!”

FOR MORE INFO:

Costume World

2313 NW 30th Pl, Pompano Beach, FL 33069

Website

