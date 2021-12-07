Deco’s Lynn Martinez got to attend one of the coolest events in Soflo. Winterfest is back, baby, and it’s bigger and better than before the pandemic.

Lynn hosted the event’s black tie gala over the weekend, and it was frozen fun.

One thing Winterfest enthusiasts know how to do is have a good time.

At this years Winterfest black tie gala — the fanciest of shmanciest Winterfest events at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel — the theme was from Disney’s “Frozen,” transforming this gorgeous ballroom into a winter wonderland complete with ice skaters, Ice sculptures and fur.

Lynn Martinez: “What inspired you for this outfit?”

Lisa Scott-Founds, CEO of Winterfest: “Well, the theme was winter wonderland, and I think I did it.”

Lynn Martinez: “You did, girl. Spin around!”

The event is a glamorous prelude to the Winterfest Boat Parade on Fort Lauderdale’s Intracoastal Waterway, also known as “the biggest show on H2O.”

And it’s celebrating a big birthday!

Lisa Scott-Founds: “We are kicking off an amazing 50th anniversary for the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade. We’ve got about 1,200 people that are coming out, and they are ready to celebrate. What better way to celebrate than with the largest boat parade in the world?”

Celebrating with lots of cold bubbly, everyone also got to do a little shopping at the silent auction.

Susan Renneisen, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino: “So excited to have everyone back here. This is the first time in our very new ballroom, our beautiful chandeliers. We are always very lucky with our themes with Winterfest.”

Local designer Zola Keller made her gown to highlight the feather trend.

Zola Keller: “Velvet and feathers, so ‘in’ right now on the runway, feathers and velvet, so I said, ‘I’m gonna make one,’ and so I did.”

She also made my gorgeous beaded dress.

Topping off all this glam: a “Frozen” performance by Broadway Across America.

The Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade returns Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

If you’d like to enter your boat or buy tickets, click here.

The Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade

Saturday, Dec. 11. 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

512 NE 3rd Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.