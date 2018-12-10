Winterfest gala builds anticipation for annual boat parade

How do you know it’s the holidays? Easy, when Shireen and I bust a move at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. This weekend was all about the Winterfest Black Tie Ball. I got the opportunity to host the glamorous event, yet again. Don’t worry if you didn’t make it, here are all the good parts.

The holiday season is officially kicking off at the Winterfest Black Tie Ball.

Shireen Sandoval: “So I know you have a lot in store for us tonight, but tell me about some of the surprises.”

Susan Renneisen, special events: “Well, I can show you one right now. Cue the magic!”

*Flames shoot up on stage*

Shireen Sandoval: “Woooo! Paris, muah!”

This year’s theme? Anastasia.

Lisa Scott-Founds, CEO and president: “We’re doing the Russia, and then the streets of Paris, and then into the fabulous Eiffel Tower.”

Shireen Sandoval: “It’s so romantic.”

Lisa Scott-Founds: “It’s romance.”

Shireen Sandoval: “It’s romance.”

The Broadway Across America production will make its way to the Broward Center of Performing Arts.

The ladies at the event were wearing Zola Keller gowns, including our own Vivian Gonzalez.

Zola Keller, designer: “Tradition is whatever makes the woman feel beautiful.”

I even got to wear Zola as hostess with the mostess.

Shireen Sandoval: “So tell me what we’re standing in front of right now.”

David Boothe, division manager: “A big piece of ice.”

Shireen Sandoval: “OK, can you be a little more specific?”

David Boothe: “We’ve got a Fireball, RumChata ice luge. We’re doing Cinnamon Toast Crunch shots.”

Joining me at the Black Tie Ball? My TV wife, Lynn Martinez.

Girl can break it down.

Even our producer, Danny Cohen, flexing his fancy dance moves.

Chris Osceloa, Seminole Tribe of Florida: “This is my favorite party of the year because there’s so many great people here. The energy is great, it’s a great thing.”

All the fun, thanks to South Florida Ford, the gala’s presenting sponsor.

Allan Young, South Florida Ford: “Deco Drive?”

Shireen Sandoval: “Yeah, you’re gonna be on Deco Drive.”

Allan Young: “I love Deco Drive, I watch it all the time. Thank you so much from Ford. I appreciate it.”

And now, all aboard — it’s almost time for the boat parade.

Don’t miss the 47th Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade this Saturday starting in Fort Lauderdale’s downtown area at 6:30 p.m.

The theme will be Best of the 80’s, and the grand marshall is Huey Lewis himself!

