There ain’t no party like a SoFlo party because we’ve got the three s-es: We got sun, surf and sexy people and when it comes to Winter Party Festival, we even got a bonus s: Speedos! The annual LGBTQ celebration returns to Miami Beach next week, and it’s bigger and bolder than before.

Hit the beach, and tropic like it’s hot!

Because at this year’s Winter Party Festival…

Michael Bath: “We’re not gonna stop being who we are. We’re not gonna stop enjoying ourselves. We’re not gonna stop celebrating. We’re here to stay.”

Dance is revolution.

The annual dance and music fest is back and ready to heat things up in SoFlo for a good cause.

Michael Bath: “Winter Party Festival is one of the world’s largest celebrations of LGBTQ people. It’s a fundraiser for the national LGBTQ task force.”

And here’s something to rave about: The 2025 edition means they’re celebrating 32 years of pride and community.

Michael Bath: “Over the years, it’s grown into a week-long festival with people coming from all around the world and the fact that it has endured this long. It’s a sign of all the love that goes into it from all the people who have contributed over the years.”

It may be a winter party, but the cool factor here comes from the people who show up and show out.

Michael Bath: “This is a place everyone can come and bask in the sun, dance in their bathing suit and just enjoy the magic that is Miami Beach.”

This year’s fest will feature over a dozen events, including the return of their iconic pool party!

Michael Bath: “This year, our “Under One Sun” event is gonna be at the Sagamore Hotel, and we’re super excited to have a Saturday daytime experience.”

And you can’t forget the event that started it all: The beach party, baby!

Michael Bath: “If you haven’t been to the beach party, you gotta come because it is like nothing you’ve experienced. It’s pure magic. You’re dancing on the sands of South Beach with the ocean behind you. Everyone’s got their hands in the air, having the time of their life.”

After all, the overall message here is to celebrate being comfortable in your own skin.

Michael Bath: “It’s all about being able to express yourself and be whoever you are, wherever you are. And for a winter party, what we really do is create that space for you to come, no matter what you’re dealing with on your day-to-day, you can just be whoever you are and celebrate yourself and all of your fabulousness.”

Winter Party Festival runs from Feb. 26-March 4.

FOR MORE INFO:

Winter Party Festival 2025

Miami Beach

Feb. 26 – March 4

Tickets

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.