When you think of dance battles, The movies “Step Up” and “Bring It On” might come to mind. But this weekend, dancers from several styles will fight for their way to the top, And you’re invited to watch.

Don’t worry, I can’t breakdance, either … but I did learn how we can all support our local breakers to make it to the 2024 Paris Games.

Dance battles aren’t just for the movies.

Sergio Garcia: “All right, Alex, we’re going to show you how to spin on your head today.”

[Alex laughs.]

BreakinMIA’s “Undefeated,” this Saturday in Dania Beach, is the real thing.

Sergio Garcia: “There’s breakdancers. There’s house dancers. There’s lightfoot. There’s popping. There’s locking.”

Sergio Garcia, aka Zeku, is a 2024 breakdancing Olympic hopeful.

Sergio Garcia: “I’ve been dedicating my whole life to this. I know nothing else. I put every single ounce of effort that I have into trying to secure a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.”

And is emceeing the high-energy event, which starts with a preliminary round of 50 dancers.

Sergio Garcia: “And the top 16 will go to a top 8. The top 8 go into a top 4, which is the semifinals, and then you have the final battle.”

That sounds intense!

Sergio Garcia: “Hopefully walk away with $1,000 and, of course, the bragging rights.”

Now, it’s all going down at MADArts.

Marc Aptakin: “It’s literally a playground for artists and technologists.”

No, really. This place is mad.

Marc Aptakin: “We just get to play all day, so nothing better than that.”

And do good! The artists here have teamed up with BreakinMIA to help create NFTs using motion capture technology, to help fundraise for their Olympic dreams.

Sergio Garcia: “It’s very exciting to be able to showcase what breaking or hip-hop can do for a child’s life, you know, the positive impacts that it has.”

I wanna play with this thingamajig thing.

Alex Miranda: “You guys didn’t have to make this so cute. Like, I feel like I’m wearing Lululemon.”

Roy Husdell: “This is actually Sergio dancing in the exact same outfit that you’re wearing, a Vicon motion capture suit. You’ll be able to see yourself, like, moving and breathing. It’s really high level.”

Alex Miranda: “So, what do you use this technology for?”

Roy Husdell: “Animation, games, that kind of stuff.”

Hollywood uses motion capture for “Avatar,” for example.

But, like Sergio, I’m thinking of dance.

The show starts at 5 pm, and tickets are $15.

Sergio Garcia: Miami needed this, you know, like, Florida needs this.”

FOR MORE INFO:

BreakinMIA’s “Undefeated”

Saturday, June 24, 5-10 p.m.

MAD LABS

481 S Federal Hwy

Dania Beach, FL 33004

Click the link for tickets



