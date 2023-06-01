Once upon a time, 12 celebrities land on “Mars,” and we don’t know what happens. Yet.

It’s the premise of Fox’s new show, “Stars on Mars.”

Can’t wait to see this.

Will the celebrities find life on the red planet? Spot a Star Trek logo or ride in a terrain buggy?

Hopefully, all of the above.

Mars is the next mission for all us earthlings, but can we handle it?

Fox’s “Stars on Mars” is finding out, and not with regular humans either, with celebrities. Twelve, to be exact.

William Shatner: “If you need anything at all, anything, you’re completely on your own.”

It was a no-brainer project for Captain Kirk himself, William Shatner, who’s mission control.

William Shatner: “‘We’re gonna go and make it look like Mars. We have celebrities, they’re gonna one by one be eliminated, and we’d like you to be, like, the master of ceremony. We’re gonna go to the outback of Australia and, it be all these wonderful people, do you want to do it?’ What are you going to say?”

William Shatner: “I give them a task to do and then commend them or find fault, all as lighthearted as possible. It became relationships, the fun of relationships, the fun of accomplishing something, the fun of a group of people making it work.”

Their mission, to be the last “Celeb-ronaut” standing.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse: “I personally don’t think any of these stars are ready for Mars. Except for maybe Ronda Rousey. She can take on an alien, for sure.”

Shatner, of course, has traveled to the brink of space and back, so he knows a thing or two.

William Shatner: “There’s so many concepts that these explorations, these spacial explorations make, that you keep asking yourself questions. It’s the questions that are part of our humanity.”

Stay tuned for “Stars on Mars” premiering Monday at 8 p.m., right here on 7.

