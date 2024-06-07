The Magic City is now Bad Boys Nation. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have taken over Miami this week to promote the new “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” movie, which by the way, is in theaters now.

The Bad Boys are back.

The stars behind the franchise, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, sat down Thursday at the Pérez Art Museum Miami.

All smiles between the two as they look back on the franchise.

Will Smith: “We’ve grown up as Miami has grown up. So we’ve grown up together.”

Martin Lawrence: “Me and this man have been married for 30 years!”

The duo talked about all the improvising in the film and a top-notch script.

Will Smith: “It was a really spectacular screenplay and, you know, it’s kinda like a suit. You know, you buy a suit off the rack, and it’s a really nice suit, but then you tailor it for yourself.”

And, it’s not exactly a suit, but the pair also made off with some great Miami sports threads.

Miami-Dade County officials thanked the actors for showcasing Miami’s unique landscapes and cultures.

Plus, a special surprise.

Chairman Oliver Gilbert: “Do proclaim, tomorrow, June 7th, the worldwide release day, as Bad Boys Day in Miami-Dade County.”

The stars say they would return to film again in the Magic City in a heartbeat.

Will Smith: “We will come to Miami and work in Miami as long as the people…”

Martin Lawrence: “Will have us.”

Will Smith: “Don’t mind the traffic.”

Martin Lawrence: “Yes.”

Will Smith: “Right?”

Martin Lawrence: “Yes!”

And why not? After all, the duo got to play ball with the Marlins.

Lawrence threw out the first pitch at Wednesday night’s game, before the big premiere.

For some lucky fans, the guys were not shying away from the cameras.

And later, the red carpet felt like home.

Will Smith: “Martin and I made our careers on the first ‘Bad Boys’ here in Miami, and we feel at home here, so we just thank you, the people of Miami, for making it be an open place to create.”

With their love for Miami’s music, weather and energy, they gave the city an honor of its own.

Will Smith: “It is a – it is absolutely the third, Miami is the third Bad Boy.”

