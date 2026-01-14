Will Smith has traveled all over the world, making movies and promoting them, but this time around, he’s flipping the script. The actor is getting some hands-on experience in a new docuseries with National Geographic. Let’s go Pole to Pole!

Will Smith (in docuseries): “For 100 days, I’m gonna cross the seven continents because the answers to everything important are out there at the edges of our world.”

Where there’s a will, there’s a way. Will Smith is embarking on the adventure of a lifetime.

The actor is globe-trotting in the new National Geographic Adventure series, “Pole to Pole with Will Smith.”

…Which means pushing himself and testing his limits for 100 days, in some of the most extreme environments in the world.

Will Smith: “That is the highest experience I’ve ever had in this business.”

Will Smith (in docuseries): “We’re gonna stop this ship and scuba dive under the ice.”

Will’s working with experts and explorers, as he showcases new scientific discoveries and highlights different communities on all seven continents.

Will Smith: “Being at the extremes of our planet with people who have learned how to live there is the most valuable, uplifting, enjoyable thing I’ve ever done in my career.”

The series was inspired by the actor’s late mentor, who urged him to ask life’s big questions.

Will Smith: “I had a mentor when I was growing up named Dr. Allen Counter. He’s a black Indiana Jones, so he was always trying to get me to go with him, and I never went on any of the expeditions, and he passed a few years ago, and I felt inspired to go to some of the places that he talked about.”

Pole to Pole with Will Smith premieres Tuesday night on National Geographic. All episodes stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.