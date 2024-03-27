We saw the filming across South Florida a few weeks ago. Now we’re getting our first look at the “Bad Boys” back in action.

The trailer for the fourth movie in the franchise was released today. Here’s a sneak peek at “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.”

From the streets of South Florida to the big screen we’re getting our first look at “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” shot right here in the Magic City.

Will Smith: “Bad Boys trailer is coming out.”

Martin Lawrence: Right now?

Will Smith: Right now? Right right now.”

Martin Lawrence: “Yeah, right now.”

Will Smith: “Right now, right now.”

Martin Lawrence: “Check it out.”

Will Smith: “It’s hot.”

Martin Lawrence (as Marcus Burnett): “Mike slow down, my stomach Mike, I need a ginger ale.”

Will Smith (as Mike Lowrey): “Get a ginger ale and nothing else.”

Martin Lawrence (as Marcus Burnett): “Are these dogs fresh? Get me one, and put some relish on that m**********r.”

Robber: “Open the register. Stay right there.”

Will Smith (as Mike Lowrey): “Is that Skittles on the counter Marcus?”

Martin Lawrence (as Marcus Burnett): “They ain’t mine Marcus.”

Will Smith (as Mike Lowrey): “Marcus get in the car.”

Martin Lawrence (as Marcus Burnett): “He has a gun to my head.”

Will Smith (as Mike Lowrey): “You want to deal with him or you want to deal with me?”

Martin Lawrence (as Marcus Burnett): “Sorry sir but I got to go.”

Martin Lawrence (as Marcus Burnett): “Call 911.”

Martin Lawrence (as Marcus Burnett): “Aye Reggie, you eat my snacks?”

Dennis Greene (as Reggie): “No sir.”

Martin Lawrence (as Marcus Burnett): “You ain’t my snacks didn’t you? You need to get a job.”

Dennis Greene (as Reggie): “I’m a U.S. Marine sir.”

Martin Lawrence (as Marcus Burnett): “Well then you need to deploy.”

Will Smith (as Mike Lowrey): “Captain Howard is being framed.”

Will Smith (as Mike Lowrey): “What the hell?”

Martin Lawrence (as Marcus Burnett): “He’s texting us from the other side.”

Will Smith (as Mike Lowrey): “No he is not Marcus.”

Joe Pantoliano (as Captain Conrad Howard): “If you are seeing this I’m probably dead. F**k them all. I don’t know how high up this goes but don’t trust anybody. You’re my bad boys now clear my name.”

Jacob Scipio (as Armando Armas): “You’re being set up detectives.”

Rhea Seehorn (as a detective): “We got two suspects, Lowrey and Burnett. They are armed and dangerous.”

Will Smith (as Mike Lowrey): “In 5…4…3…stop windshield wipers it’s flammable.”

Martin Lawrence (as Marcus Burnett): “I ain’t no damn scientist.”

Jacob Scipio (as Armando Armas): “Y’all some terrible fugitives.”

Martin Lawrence (as Marcus Burnett): “I need nasty Mike, bad boy Mike.”

Martin Lawrence (as Marcus Burnett): “I got this.”

Will Smith (as Mike Lowrey): “But you don’t though.”

Martin Lawrence (as Marcus Burnett): “Just because we black we stealing y’all s**t.”

Will Smith (as Mike Lowrey): “Marcus.”

Martin Lawrence (as Marcus Burnett): “What?”

Will Smith (as Mike Lowrey): “Look at your shirt.”

Martin Lawrence (as Marcus Burnett): “I’m a woman…”

Will Smith (as Mike Lowrey): ‘Strong black woman…”

Martin Lawrence (as Marcus Burnett): “What you gonna do, what you gonna do.”

Will Smith (as Mike Lowrey): “That’s from her mixtape.”

You can watch the whole uncensored movie, when “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” hits theaters June 7th.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.