He’s got the willpower to shake up music, tech and now your daily commute. We’re talking about will.i.am, who’s turning driving into a jam session with new innovative technology. We caught up with the music man on Miami Beach to learn all about it.

Will.i.am isn’t just riding the wave of innovation. He’s steering the ship.

Will.i.am: “Welcome to the new age!”

The Grammy Award-winning artist has just unveiled his newest project: MBUX Sound Drive, a game changing collab with Mercedes-AMG that’s turning every drive into a personalized music experience.

Will.i.am: “It’s a player where music is alive — alive meaning it’s not in its static recorded state — taking the sensors from the car and manipulating the movement based on your driving.”

Your car concerts will never be the same after taking a ride in this.

Will.i.am: “You are going to experience the song slightly different if you hit a bump, if you turn left or right, if you stop or accelerate. The song will always be manipulated by how the driver is driving.”

And speaking of car concerts, will.i.am, what are you jammin’ to on your daily drives?

Will.i.am: “Some classic records that I’ve done, like ‘Scream and Shout with Britney,’ ‘Work Bitch,’ ‘I Got a Feeling with Black Eyed Peas.'”

You may need to brush up on your Black Eyed Peas music, because the band is taking its talents to Sin City.

Will.i.am: “We have a residency in Vegas. Go get your tickets right now, Black Eyed Peas at Planet Hollywood for our ‘3008’ experience.”

The group will also be introducing a new member during its 15-date residency.

Will.i.am: “We have a new member to the Black Eyed Peas named Vita, which is an AI member, the world first AI member to have residency in Vegas. You’ll hear more from Vita in the next coming weeks.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Black Eyed Peas: 3008 — The Las Vegas Residency

Planet Hollywood

3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

caesars.com/planet-hollywood/shows/black-eyed-peas

