Spooky season may be over, but the witching hour is upon us.

The wait is over. “Wicked” is finally flying into theaters — with a whole lotta star power and catchy songs that you cannot sing until you hit the shower. Deco’s hitting all the high notes with the cast … but we’re not singing ’cause we’re not allowed to.

Michelle Yeoh (as Madame Morrible): “Welcome, new students, to Shiz University. Miss…?”

Cynthia Erivo (as Elphaba): “Elphaba.”

Michelle Yeoh (as Madame Morrible): “You can room with Miss Galinda.”

Ariana Grande (as Glinda): “Oooohhh.”

Toto, I have a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.

Peter Dinklage (as Dr. Dillamond, voice): “Please, everyone take your seats. In today’s Oz, a real sorcerer who possesses truemagic has become all too rare.”

Because this is the world of Oz like you’ve never seen it before.

Clive Kneller (as Emerald City Train Conductor): “All aboard to the Emerald City!”

“Wicked,” the beloved Broadway musical-turned-movie, explores the story of the friendship between Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda the Good Witch, before Dorothy ever showed up.

Cynthia Erivo: “This has been a really wonderful, crazy, wild journey. We’re deeply, deeply grateful…”

Ariana Grande: “Yeah.”

Cynthia Erivo: “To be here to be able to do this.”

Ariana Grande:: “We really are. We’re almost over the rainbow.”

The film stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as the two witches, who start off as school rivals but ultimately become besties.

Cynthia Erivo: “We just got each other immediately. We’re very, very different, but altogether the same at the same time.”

Ariana Grande: “We love each other so much, and I feel very, very grateful to have learned so much from her “

Michelle Yeoh (as Madame Morrible): “Once you learn to harness your emotions, the sky’s the limit.”

When it comes to star power, “Wicked” has no limit. In addition to Ariana and Cynthia, the movie also stars Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum and Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh.

Michelle Yeoh (as Madame Morrible): “You, come with me.”

Ariana Grande (as Glinda): “Of course.”

Michelle Yeoh (as Madame Morrible): “Not you. (points at Elphaba) You.”

She plays Madame Morrible, the girls’ headmistress At Shiz University.

Michelle Yeoh: “This is her kingdom, so forget the Emerald City man. Who cares about that?”

For Michelle, Shiz is definitely the shiz, and she tells Deco all the real sets used in the movie really made it feel like a magical experience.

Michelle Yeoh: “The grandeur of it, the reality of it was, every time I stepped onto the set, it was bigger than the next one. I think, for me, the most special has to be the University of Shiz, you know, with the canals, with the gondolas “

Madame Morrible is one magical lady, and since her specialty is weather spells, we wanted to know what kind of weather Michelle thrives in.

Michelle Yeoh: “Every season for me is special, ’cause winter is that cozy feeling of whether I’m in the snow and all that. And then, you know, summer is like when you put on your bikinis and run to the beach.”

“Wicked” is in theaters now, and by the way, this is just Part 1 of the movie. “Wicked: Part 2” is slated to hit theaters exactly one year from today, so start your countdowns.

