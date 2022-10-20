“Black Adam” hits theaters Thursday, but this movie is so big, Alex had to report on it twice. There’s a whole new universe of action going on in this superhero story. Here is Deco’s Alex Miranda doing his thing again.

It’s because Dwayne Johnson’s biceps are so big, we couldn’t fit them all in one report, but seriously, his new role is even meaner than in his wrestling days. However, he did tell me how he likes to wind down from all that stress.

“Black Adam” may be taking over the box office this weekend…

Sarah Stahl (as Adrianna Tomaz): “You didn’t come here to seek justice.”

But Dwayne Johnson would always rather…

Dwayne Johnson: “Break open a bottle of tequila.”

Alex Miranda: “Nice!”

Dwayne Johnson: “Some good times in the 305!”

Can you blame him? I mean, the man’s got some real enemies, and Black Adam has a different style.

Dwayne Johnson (as Black Adam): “My son sacrificed his life to save me.”

He’s no angel, let’s just say that.

Dwayne Johnson (as Black Adam): “Born out of rage.”

Dwayne Johnson: “We’re introducing a whole new universe, a whole new world, five new superhero characters in one movie.”

Alex Miranda: “This movie, what I loved about it, dwayne, was it’s so big. but it also felt so intimate.”

Dwayne Johnson: “Yes, thank you for saying that. We wanted to make a movie in terms of scale and big, epic, because you’re competing with other superhero movies, and there’s been some great superhero movies in the past.”

And, yes, we’ve loved The Rock’s past projects, too, but…

Alex Miranda: “These characters were so real, so relatable, so imperfect, which is what I think I loved the most about your character.”

Dwayne Johnson: “Here’s the truth, and I mean this, is that I feel with Black Adam, first of all, it’s the one for me. Black Adam is the one, and it’s my passion project over 10 years.”

Well, about 4,990 years less than his character was kept in a tomb. That is, until Teth was freed by…

Sarah Stahl: “I play Adrianna Tomaz in the movie, and she almost becomes like the Black Adam whisperer. She’s able to kind of reason with him.”

In an effort to help save her captured son.

Sarah Stahl: “But I’ve always said about mothers, I’m like, it was never a dress; it was always a cape.”

Mohammed Amer plays plays Brother Mo, and describes him like the Snuggle fabric softener.

Mohammed Amer: “A bear, a big, fuzzy guy who looks cute and cuddly, but if you mess with his family, he’ll rip you to shreds.”

Except for that last part … and, warning, this song will be stuck in your head after.

Player (singing): “There was something in everything about you.”

Mohammed Amer: “Seeing everybody’s reactions, is telling me, like, ‘Oh, boy, this is going to be another thing where I walk down the street, and people are like, ‘Baby Come Back!'”

Sarah Stahl: “I know, exactly!”

Player (singing): “All day long wearing a mask of false bravado.”

Now, I know that wasn’t Dwayne singing those lyrics, because…

Dwayne Johnson: “I speak as directly as I can.”

Which is the quality he shares most with Black, like, when he uses these words about this movie.

Dwayne Johnson: “I pushed all the chips in on this one.”

“Black Adam” starts Thursday in theaters.

