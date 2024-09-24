Do you ever crave something sweet? Something so sweet you actually wanna wear it? We’ve gotta show you some swimsuits that’ll make it feel like your birthday everyday. And no, I’m not talking about your birthday suit!

Lacey Chabert (as Amanda Becker): “I don’t like sundaes.”

Chris Evans (as Jake Wyler): “Oh, it’s not a sundae.”

It’s Whipped Cream Swimwear. I know what you’re thinking, there are swimsuits made out of whipped cream? No, that’s just the name of the clothing line, silly.

Michelle Pieroway: “Whipped Cream Swimwear is a designer brand. It was created out of the fact that, I have been modeling for many, many years and the majority of that has been swimsuits. I literally modeled thousands of swimsuits. I really was never happy with how they were fitting on my body. And so I wanted to create something off of that, build upon the knowledge that I had being immersed in the swimsuit industry for so long.”

Each piece showcases whimsical one-of-a-kind colorful prints, but that’s just the cherry on top!

Michelle Pieroway: “You will see a lot of painted or hand-drawn prints, I do all of that myself. I’m also an artist. We really just like to do things that have never been done before, but in a way that’s very wearable and very flattering.”

From retro to a coastal feel. There are so many styles to choose from, it’s like a cream come true!

Michelle Pieroway: “I think that every girl needs a bikini that makes her feel confident, it makes me feel not only confident, it makes me feel tan, I love the fit!”

Wait, wait, Addison Rae has worn a literal Whipped Cream bikini. You think she’s coming for your brand?

Swimsuit model: “I absolutely loved that Addison Rae was wearing Whipped Cream Swimwear. Actual Whipped Cream, I thought it was so cute! I’ve always wanted to do that as a photoshoot.”

And the best part? In SoFlo, it’s summer all year long. So you can rock these sweet suits, any time!

Michelle Pieroway: “I think that people should have a Whipped Cream Swimsuit in their closets because it will blow your mind. The fit and how it feels on your skin. And time and time again I get reviews from customers saying, ‘I feel pretty for the first time ever wearing a swimsuit,’ and that’s why I do this.”

