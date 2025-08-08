(WSVN) - You can dine out in Fort Lauderdale or spice it up in the Magic City. SoFlo’s hottest spots are dishing the goods — without burning a hole in your wallet.

It’s about that dine.

Dine Out Lauderdale isn’t just a great deal. Both diners and restaurants benefit from this foodie experience.

Stacy Ritter: “It’s easier to get in, the price point is lower, it’s a three-course pre-fixe meal, and it helps the restaurants during that slower season.”

It’s all about the “F” word at Italian restaurant “La Fuga.”

As soon as you step through the door you’ll be handed a glass of wine on the house, which is exactly what Dine Out is all about.

Michael Mayer: “By being able to come and enjoy a three-course meal with a glass of wine in an affordable way.”

There are so many food choices, it may be hard to decide what to eat.

Michael Mayer: “Nice salads, with something simple like the bruschetta’s on the menu, and then our featured pastas, a nice fish dish, a nice chicken dish and then all the desserts are amazing.”

Get ready to spice up your life because Miami Spice is back.

It’s that time of year to get more bang for your buck and indulge in delicious treats.

Izabella Felpeto: “Miami Spice has an array of pre-fixe menus from brunch, lunch and dinner; brunch being up to $35 and lunch and dinner from $45 to $60.”

Let nature takes its course when you hit up “Essensia Restaurant”, tucked inside The Palms Hotel and Spa.

Tanja Morariu: “Our philosophy there is mindfully sourced cuisine with Asian and Mediterranean influences. For example, we work with one of our favorite purveyors is Gratitude Mushroom Farms. Our salmon is also farmed in Florida, believe it or not, you would think salmon has to travel really, really far.”

This planet-conscious spot is serving up some faves for dinner.

Tanja Morariu: “As entrées, we have za’atar chicken kebabs with grilled summer vegetables and beet tzatziki and, as a dessert, we offer our passionfruit mousse.”

Good food, good deals and being good for the planet. Essensia definitely deserves bragging rights.

Tanja Morariu: “It’s going to be an experience, more than just a night out for dinner. At the Essensia Restaurant, you can smell the ocean and you can save the ocean.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

La Fuga

2900 Riomar St

Fort Lauderdale, Fl 33304

Website



Essensia Restaurant at The Palms Hotel & Spa

3025 Collins Ave

Miami Beach, Fl 33140

Website



For a full list of restaurants taking part in Miami Spice, click here.



For a full list of restaurants taking part in Dine Out Lauderdale, click here.

