It’s coastal, it’s chaotic, and it’s crawling with secrets. It better be, if we’re supposed to be watching Netflix’s “The Waterfront.”

Deco sat down with the cast to talk family drama, high stakes and what happens beneath the surface of a family business.

The Buckley’s had it all and then some. That is, until their once thriving fishing empire off the coast of North Carolina begins to crumble.

Netflix’s newest drama series, “The Waterfront,” dives deep into family, legacy and high-cost survival.

Holt McCallany stars in the series as patriarch Harlan Buckley, a man determined to keep his family afloat.

Holt told Deco there were a few mental notes he had to consider before taking the role.

Holt McCallany: “I start by asking myself, ‘What do I have in common with this guy, Harlan Buckley, and in what ways are we different?'”

And while Holt can’t totally relate to a life as a drug lord, Jake Weary said there are quite a few similarities between himself and his character, Cane.

Jake Weary: “I know we just love doing the wrong things, right? It’s just so much more fun. Cane is so complicated and so flawed, and also kind of the glue that keeps the family together, in a way. I mean, I think we all share a part of that. I think we all have our own characteristics that, kind of, like, keeps the family in place.”

Cane may hold things together on the surface, but it’s his sister, Bre, played by Melissa Benoist, who sometimes has to pay the price.

Melissa Benoist: “What I ended up discovering about Bre that I think is really powerful is how deep her loyalty runs to her family, in spite of everything she’s been through with them and in spite of how much of an outsider she feels.”

“The Waterfront” is now streaming on Netflix.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.