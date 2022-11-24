We all love “The Little Mermaid,” and “Splash” was great, too, but while Ariel was trying to get out of the underwater world, we’re trying to get in — at a wet new restaurant. Deco reporter Alex Miranda, who’s pretty fishy himself, has the story.

Mermaid vibes are cool, but sometimes you want more like total Atlantis and Poseidon vibes. Well, you’re in luck, because there’s a new SoFlo hot spot that’s wants you to dive right into fun.

Stand down, Aquaman. You don’t have to go all the way to Atlantis to marvel at Poseidon’s paradise.

WET Miami is making a real splash in Brickell.

Rahmi “Raxoy” Aksoy: “WET is a brand-new restaurant in Brickell area. We are a globally influenced surf and turf restaurant.”

This place wants you to seas the day and go with the flow.

Rahmi “Raxoy” Aksoy: “When you’re here, you’re gonna feel like you’re dining under the water. We even have Poseidon’s throne here.”

Now that’s what I call the best seat in the house … and the perfect selfie spot.

Rahmi “Raxoy” Aksoy: “We would like to make it very immersive.”

An underwater kingdom isn’t complete without some thirst-quenching libations.

Rahmi “Raxoy” Aksoy: “All our drinks are ocean-themed, and they’re so good, even Poseidon will approve.”

Even the gods work up an appetite from being fabulous, so you know the menu’s gotta have a golden touch.

Rahmi “Raxoy” Aksoy: “One of our signature dishes here is the 24-carat Dover Sole. It has the beurre blanc sauce inside. It has fresh capers.”

No fish tales here. That’s real edible gold.

Lexi Demmi: “The golden fish was just full of flavor. It was cooked perfectly, and who doesn’t love a little gold on their meal?”

Craving land instead of sea? Well, there’s more than meats the eye with this Wagyu flight.

Rahmi “Raxoy” Aksoy: “It comes with Japanese Wagyu. It comes with American Wagyu. It comes also with Australian Wagyu.”

And don’t forget to save room for dessert. This Chocolate Goddess Mousse is fit for a king and several queens.

Lexi Demmi: “Everything that we tasted tonight was just phenomenal.”

The treats don’t stop with the food and drinks, because at WET Miami, you get dinner and a show four nights a week.

Rahmi “Raxoy” Aksoy: “You’re able to see the mermaids all around you. You’re able to see the aerialists all around you. They’re from Cirque De Soleil, team members, so it’s a one-of-a-kind show.”

Now that’s fin-tastic.

Lexi Demmi: “This entire restaurant, this entire bar has underwater vibes to a tee. All the drinks, all the food, everything is underwater vibes. I love it.”

WET Miami will be open on Thanksgiving, and they’re taking reservations.

FOR MORE INFO:

WET Miami

1110 S Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33130

305-359-6510

wetmiami.com

