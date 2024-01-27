The circus is back! But when the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey hits Sunrise this weekend, you will wonder how SoFlo star Wesley Williams is human.

The Greatest Show on Earth, with…

Wesley Williams: “Crisscrossing trapeze. We have a human rocket. She launches across the arena 110 feet, at 65 miles per hour.”

Isn’t playing around.

Alex Miranda: “How do you hold up in a hurricane?”

Wesley Williams: “I’m good until a Category 4! Whoa!”

OK, maybe it is. But the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus takes silliness seriously.

Wesley Williams: “We’ve reimagined it. There obviously are no animals, but this is a circus at the heart. Seventy-five performers from 18 different countries, and they’re the best of the best. We brought them in — from Ethiopia, from Argentina — and they’re here only this weekend.”

But, this Saturday and Sunday at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise…

Wesley Williams: “Throughout the show, you’ll see me do more daring and unique unicycles.”

Look out for our local turned worldwide sensation Wesley Williams.

Wesley Williams: “I live in Weston. I grew up here in South Florida. Got a unicycle for Christmas from Santa Claus at 6 years old, learned how to ride.”

Alex Miranda: “That first time under the Christmas tree, like, were you already gonna roll it around?”

Wesley Williams: “I was a maniac at 3 years old on a bicycle, so I think we needed to amp the ante.”

Today, our very own is the king of unicyclists. Nicknamed the One Wheel Wonder, he performs on the world’s tallest rideable unicycle.

Wesley Williams: “Getting up on the 34-foot unicycle and riding that with the whole entire audience watching. There’s no music.”

Alex Miranda: “That is extraordinarily darling, but it also has to be terrifying. I don’t care how good you are at it. Everybody’s got a bad day.”

Wesley Williams: “You’ve gotta respect it, ’cause it’s something that can change your life in an instant. But, I mean, if you practice, it’s a calculated risk.”

Hold on.

Alex Miranda: “And so, I’m thinking the ceilings in my house are eight feet, so we go another eight. We’re still not there. That’s a two-story building, so you’re beyond that.”

Oh, and he holds the Guinness world record, by the way.

Alex Miranda: “What does your mom say? When she sees you, she’s probably like, ‘Ay, Wesley!'”

Wesley Williams: “Everybody just thinks I’m nuts for doing this, but it’s taken me around the world and given me this huge platform.”

My mom will also think I’m nuts, but I am ready to drop everything and join the circus, too.

First, juggling with two balls, which I did get the hang of.

Alex Miranda: “Throw, throw, catch, catch.”

Wesley Williams: “Little higher.”

Alex Miranda: “Ugh!”

Wesley Williams: “Little higher.”

Alex Miranda: “Throw, throw, catch, catch.”

Wesley Williams: “Yes!”

But, when he threw in a third, I couldn’t handle that.

Alex Miranda: “*juggles* “Ahh!!!” *throws ball to ground*”

Now unicycling, I mean, I guess it’s just beginner’s luck.

Alex Miranda: “Wesley, I live in Coral Gables. Can you make it? I-95 is fastest.”

