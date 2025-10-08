Have you been feeling stressed and have this need to yell at somebody or something? Miami’s got a wellness group that lets you stretch it out, then scream it out. Yup, it’s a thing. Yup, it’s free. And yes, we tried it. Deco’s Alex Miranda has moooorrrrreeeeeeeeeee!

I’m feeling so zeennnnnnnnnn!! It’s not the people, though, across the street while you’re doing this that’ll feel zen. Take a look.

Group yelling: “Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhh”

This isn’t a meltdown, it’s a wellness movement, and it all starts with a free yoga flow.

Jasmyn Nguyen: “People will walk by and be like, ‘What is this?’ And we’ll say, ‘It’s free yoga!’ Then they’ll honestly just hop in and join us. It’s just an opportunity to kind of have a mid-week reset and connect out in nature, meet some new people.”

Yup!

Every week at Margaret Pace Park, strangers gather to breathe, stretch, and scream out into the ocean. They’re known as the “Miami Scream Team.”

Marissa Cardenas: “I thought it was such a great idea to release, and we already were meeting up for yoga, and I just thought it’s perfect to blend the two together with yoga. We’re already focusing on our breath, so to scream it out afterwards just felt aligned.”

The vibe is judgment-free, beginner-friendly, and open to anyone, every Wednesday at 7 P.M. So, if you’re feeling overworked or just need to have a good yell…

Group yells: “Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!!”

Guest: “It really lets us release any built-up anxiety that you have throughout your week, and just release that energy and make room for more positive energy.”

In a place like South Florida that never slows down, these sessions are a chance to press pause. So of course, I tried it myself…

(Alex yells)

Marissa Cardenas: “Screaming in public, I feel like it gave people a safe space to also release and let out their frustrations, and their stress, and it just seems like it really resonated with a lot of people.”

You don’t need a ticket or anything like that! You can just show up and let it all out!

FOR MORE INFO:

Margaret Pace Park

1745 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL 33132

Miami Scream Team

Every Wednesday at 7 p.m.



