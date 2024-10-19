Every once in a while, we could all use a good cry, and if you’re looking to let it all out this weekend, grab some tissues, because Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh are gonna make you shed some tears in their new romantic drama.

Florence Pugh (as Almut): “There is something that your daddy and I want.:

Andrew Garfield (as Tobias): “There’s something that your mommy and me want to – we want to talk to you about.”

Some on-screen romances start with a meet-cute.

Character in “We Live in Time”: “We’re gonna make sure you have the time of your life.”

Florence Pugh (as Almut): “Hi.”

Andrew Garfield (as Tobias): “Hi. “

But in Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh’s new film, “We Live in Time,” smite comes before smitten.

Kinda like how for Florence, doing this movie came before vacation.

Florence Pugh: “Originally, I was gonna have some time off and have some me time, and no, no, no. no, no, no. And I read it, and I was like, ‘Well, there’s other plans, clearly.'”

The film explores the relationship between a chef and recent divorcée over the course of 10 years … through all the ups and downs, in sickness and in health.

Florence Pugh: “I kind of couldn’t believe that I was going be able to make one of these movies — a movie about really, really pure love — and obviously also do it in my own accent and be a young couple from London.”

Speaking of love, Andrew has tons of it for Flo.

Andrew Garfield: “Florence’s unique talent is unmatched, and the power of her — as a performer, as an actor, as a person — is completely unique. And to get a chance to dance with that and experience that in such an intimate story felt like a privilege.”

And the admiration is definitely mutual.

Florence Pugh: “Him being on board, and knowing that I was gonna get to do it with him, the chances of it feeling as magical as it read, definitely felt like there was huge potential, and that was extremely exciting.”

Andrew Garfield (as Tobias): “I’m guilty of looking ahead, instead of right in front of me, at you.”

“We Live in Time” is now playing in theaters.

