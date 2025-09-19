Summer may be ending, but the party is just getting started, and what’s a party without a DJ? From turntables to sunsets, one South Florida venue is bringing the heat this fall with a music lineup that will keep those vibes going strong.

Please don’t stop the music! And the Palm Tree Club in North Bay Village has no plans to.

Joe Lahoud: “Palm Tree Club is a coastal experience here in North Bay Village. We offer coastal cuisine with some of the highest-end DJs in the world.”

Speaking of DJs, the waterfront venue has just dropped its fall lineup of performers, and the list is stacked!

Joe Lahoud: “We are really excited about Palm Tree season two. Obviously, we are going to have some of the top-tier talent in the world as we did in season one, but then we are adding some new additions to our lineup, llike Hugel, Griffen, and DJ Pauly D.

But wait! There’s more! The electronic duo The Chainsmokers kicks off the fun on Sept. 27.

You don’t even need to walk in to catch the beat – pull up by boat!

Joe Lahoud: “We are one of the few venues on water that can fit up to 22 boats. We have a whole system on how you can call into a special channel on your boat radio, or you can call into the Palm Tree phone number, and we can set you up with a dock space.”

Each weekend brings a new headliner to the stage, all the way through November.

Joe Lahoud: “We have some really amazing surprises coming in December, January, February and March — some really, really special guests, and some really cool acts that we can’t wait to show everyone.”

So come one, come all, because you won’t find this kind of energy anywhere else.

Joe Lahoud: “People should come here to Palm Tree Club because we are the most unique experience in Miami right now. We are not a nightclub. We are open from 12 to 10 p.m., and our DJs are really going on during sunset, so you are getting the sunset atmosphere.”

The fun begins on Saturday, Sept. 27.

FOR MORE INFO:

Palm Tree Club Miami

1819 79th Street Causeway

North Bay Village, FL 33141

Website

