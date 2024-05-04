Thousands will watch the Miami Grand Prix from the stands. But celebs and VIPs are living life in the fast lane. The Paddock Club gives fans a bird’s-eye view of all the action. Alex Miranda got a taste of the sweet life and wanted to share.

I’m here at Hard Rock Stadium, which, of course, now is F1 Miami right on the race track. Just kidding, but actually, we’re gonna take you there in just a minute. It’s just across the way. Right now, we’re in the Paddock. Those are the actual garages, and here we are in the Ferrari Trento Lounge, where celebrities and VIPs will be enjoying a super fabulous weekend.

Where the pavement isn’t just hot…

Alex Miranda: “Here are the U.S. tires, practically melted here in Miami at that speed.”

…so is the VIP at the luxurious Paddock Club.

Alex Miranda: “What kind of glamorous experience is this, coming to the Paddock Club for F1?”

Matteo Lunelli: “Certainly, the fan club is always glamorous, especially here in Miami, with a lot of celebrities.”

Alex Miranda: “Who are you most excited about seeing?”

Matteo Lunelli: “I mean, last year, there was Tom Cruise, for example.”

Alex Miranda: “That’s a good one!”

Overlooking the track at Hard Rock Stadium, now the Miami International Autodrome.

Matteo Lunelli: “It’s a city track with the turns all around the stadium. This creates a very unique atmosphere where all the areas are made of events and parties.”

Tickets start in the double digits, and by double, I mean thousands.

Matteo Lunelli: “The great thing is that you can have a glass and you’re just a few, few meters from here and stand and watch the race and everything happening.”

Alex Miranda: “Best view in the house.”

Ferrari Trento, the over-century-old sparkling wine brand from Italy…

Matteo Lunelli: “They’re really proud to be the official toast of Formula One and the official toast of the Miami Grand Prix.”

…is spoiling Deco rotten at the Club, with an exclusive peek inside the lives of the rich, famous and thirsty.

Here they eat and drink like royalty.

Matteo Lunelli: “This is the one that the drivers, you know, use to celebrate on the podium, so this is.”

Alex Miranda: “So do I. I get it like this, and I go, ‘Guap.'”

At F1, the track isn’t just for the drivers.

Alex Miranda: “We are in the actual paddock. This is where the real drivers — right now are in front of Red Bull — walk right into the garage right here.

If you take a track tour…

Alex Miranda: “This is about as exclusive as it gets. We’re on the track right now.”

Alex Miranda: “We’re getting on the actual track tour.”

Tour Guide: “That’s exactly what DRS (Drag Reduction System) does on the F1 car, and it gives you around 30 to 40 kilometers an hour at the end of the straightaway.”

Get up close and personal with all the action on a pit walk.

Matteo Lunelli: “You can see the cars, you can see the mechanics, sometimes when they try, for example, the change of the tires.”

Alex Miranda: “Talk about access. We’re on the pit lane in front of the Ferrari garage. They are getting ready right now for the qualifying take. A look at that gorgeous vehicle. We’re wishing them good luck.”

All leading up to the big race on Sunday.

Matteo Lunelli: “It’s going to be a climax growing from now after the Sunday race.”

And all the action here going down through Sunday.

