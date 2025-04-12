I don’t think I’m going out on a limb when I say everybody has a favorite neighborhood restaurant. Folks are sad when that familiar place closes its doors, but happy when it reopens. Thanks to the power of family, that’s the story of a legendary Broward eatery.

Chinese food fans are all smiles, now that Wan’s is back in business.

Alex Kuk: “Wan’s is about my family’s legacy, from my great-grandfather to my grandfather. They named it Wan’s. It’s classic Chinese.”

When he says classic, he’s not kidding. This longtime Fort Lauderdale gathering spot is a throwback to times gone by.

Alex Kuk: “It’s the tablecloths, it’s the crispy noodles, it’s the fortune cookies at the end, it’s the families coming in on Sundays with their kids. The combinations are back with my grandma’s combo plates.”

The dining room isn’t the only place that gives off a timeless feel. Inside the kitchen, a particular style of cooking is going down.

Alex Kuk: “It’s really a culinary art to use the wok, to get the breadth of the wok. This is the tradition of Chinese cooking.”

It’s no hype to say that tradition jumps out at you with every bite.

Alex Kuk: “The tenderness of the duck, the crispiness of the duck, the fall-off-the-bone ribs, it’s just about texture, taste. This is the tradition of my family and our cuisine.”

The place was known as Christina Wan’s when it closed in the fall. Last month, Wan’s was up and running again, because staying shuttered after 20 years in the business was not an option.

Alex Kuk: “It would mean, for me, to let that legacy go. My cousin and I decided it was too much of a priceless thing, that we just couldn’t let this go. The people loved it, people demanded it.”

There’s no getting around it: When you’re at Wan’s, you’re family.

Alex Kuk: Customers are our friends and our family. We have dinner with them, we have birthdays with them. We go through a life cycle with these people who are now our family. This is why it’s important for my cousin and I to carry it on.”

Alison Zerbe: “I’m super happy, I’m super duper happy, I’m so excited. I’ve been coming here since I was in eighth grade. I love this place.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Wan’s

664 N Federal Highway

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

954-527-0228

christinawansmandarinhouse.com

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.