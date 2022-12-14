Ready for a rum-tastic good time? Bacardi Rum is bringing back it’s Rum Room, and it’s final stop is right here in the 305! Tomorrow night, the Rum Room and DJ Walshy Fire from Major Lazer are taking over the Mayfair Hotel in Coconut Grove, and you can check it out for free.

Bacardi Rum Room is heaven for rum lovers.

You can sip rum, you can sip rum, you can learn about rum, and you can sip rum too!

The event hasn’t happened in a while because of COVID, but they’re bringing it back and ending their tour in a big way with Walshy Fire at the Mayfair Hotel.

Walshy Fire: “The Rum Room to me is a representation of what I think Bacardi does very well and what I do very well, which is represent the Caribbean.”

You’ll learn a lot about the liquor.

Walshy Fire: “Rum Room is a place where we focus on rum. That’s the first thing. We are trying to educate and also keep traditions alive.”

And also get a taste of some Bacardi creations.

Walshy Fire: “We want you to try everything. You got your regular rum drinks, and then you’re going to have some really new stuff, and we definitely encourage you to try it.”

All while Walshy’s playing his hits like “Toast” by Koffee.

Walshy Fire: “The energy of the Rum Room is exactly like I’m transporting you to the Caribbean. I’m going to be playing music from every single Caribbean nation.”

Aside from having a good time, it’s all about enjoying the moment.

Walshy Fire: “It’s gathering the community and just enjoying ourselves, literally one last time before the year is finished.”

For more information on how to visit the Rum Room, click here.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.