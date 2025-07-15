Art meets the catwalk in a bold celebration of fashion and creativity. From wearable glass to hand-painted purses, artists in South Florida are putting their passions on full display. Deco is checking out Walk the Runway at ArtServe — where self-expression takes center stage.

Strike a pose, SoFlo! The art gallery ArtServe In Fort Lauderdale is sewing together art and fashion.

Finn Casson, Gallery Manager, ArtServe: “We’re a community-focused and community-driven gallery and rental facilty. We are here to facilitate artists in whatever that may look like.”

This community-centered showcase is bringing the bold, the bright and the creativity from head to toe, with Walk the Runway.

Finn Casson: “Walk The Runway is our upcoming exhibition. It is a fashion and design show showcasing how art is fashion, and fashion is art, and just exploring the different way that it could present.”

It’s a spotlight on local designers who aren’t afraid to make a statement … and artists participating at this year’s event showed Deco what they’ve got in store.

Chelsea Rousso: “My fashion design and glass work has come together, and I make wearable glass — like glass bikinis..glass corsets, glass bow ties and pretty much anything you could wear in glass. I’m so excited. I’m going to be installing an immersion room — where you’re going to be able to come in and have tea with the Mad Hatter and the Mad Hattress.”

And it’s not just fashion. This runway makes room for all kinds of art.

Sharon Swift: “I primarily paint; I’ve been working on abstract painting. It’s really exciting, because I have a studio here, and I’m normally painting, but I like to be a part of the exhibitions, and I had a old bag that I started painting, so I thought, ‘Perfect, I can do that.’ The inspiration comes from a curiosity and a desire to express ideas.”

ArtServe is known for lifting up its creators.

Shirley Huskey: “To be part of this, in our own little community with local artists, I think it’s amazing. Eventually I found my way into photography, fell in love with it and decided to take photos and turn them into prints and print my own fabric.”

In South Florida, fashion isn’t just worn, it’s spoken. At Walk the Runway, every step is a canvas, and every look tells a story.

Finn Casson: “It’s a free event, so it’s pretty low stakes, but it’s also just a way to really engage with the arts, and it’s a very unpretentious way of discusing art with a large different variety of people.”

Ready to strut your stuff? Or just wanna catch the next wave in local design? Walk the Runway opens Friday.

FOR MORE INFO:

Walk the Runway: Showcasing Local Fashion Designers

July 18 – Sept. 19

ArtServe

1350 East Sunrise Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

954-462-8190

Website

