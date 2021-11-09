Growing up with a big family can be fun but also challenging — especially when everyone living under one roof has special powers except you — but there’s nothing a little bit of music can’t fix. Grab those dancing shoes, because Deco’s hitting the high notes with the cast of “Encanto.”

Stephanie Beatriz (as Mirabel Madrigal, voice, singing): “Welcome to the family Madrigal.”

Get ready to be enchanted, because this family knows a thing or two about magical powers.

María Cecilia Botero (as Abuela Alma Madrigal, voice): “This candle blessed our family with a miracle.”

Disney’s new animated movie “Encanto” tells the story of the Madrigals, a Latino family where everyone has special gifts like shapeshifting and talking to animals.

Well, almost everyone.

Delivery Guy: “I gave you the special since you’re the only Madrigal kid with no gift.”

The movie is set in Colombia, but the cast has a lot of love for the 3-0-5.

John Leguizamo: “Miami in the house, 3-0-5.”

Stephanie Beatriz: “Yeah!”

Jessica Darrow: “Three-oh-five til I die, you already know.”

Stephanie Beatriz is the voice of Mirabel, the only one in the family without powers. But that doesn’t make her any less special.

Stephanie Beatriz: “I think Mirabel is part of an incredible, long history of Disney heroines that are all really, really cool.”

When the family’s magic starts fading, it’s up to her to save the day.

Stephanie Beatriz: “It’s really about her figuring out what’s her journey. How does she find her self-worth? How does she find her own magic?”

John Leguizamo voices Bruno, Mirabel’s uncle, who sees the future.

When it comes to his own future, John tells Deco he wants his legacy to be…

John Leguizamo: “Somebody who tried and failed sometimes, but succeeded more often than not.”

Stephanie just wants people to think she’s nice.

Stephanie Beatriz: “It would be nice to be remembered as like, ‘She’s a nice person.'”

John Leguizamo: “She is fun to be with, and she is fun to be with, and she’s actually super nice.”

Stephanie Beatriz: “Thank you.”

John Leguizamo: “But that is a good thing. It’s positive.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote the music for “Encanto.”

Stephanie Beatriz (as Mirabel Madrigal, voice, singing): “If you’re impressed, imagine how I feel.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda: “What was fun about this was, we really tried to write songs that captured the complexity of being a part of a family: how simple that is and how complicated that is.”

Rounding out the cast are Jessica Darrow, Diane Guerrero and Wilmer Valderrama, who voice Mirabel’s sisters and father.

We asked them about their “encantos,” aka their happy places.

Diane Guerrero: “I have to find my own happy place, and I can go there in my mind, I can go there thinking about my family, thinking about our good times.”

Wilmer Valderrama: “Even if I’m on my laziest day in the gym, and I’m just sitting in the gym and I’m like, ‘I can’t even get started,’ there is a level of visualization that happens in that place of ‘encanto’ for me in which anything is possible.”

Jessica Darrow: “When I don’t have a cafe con leche and a pastelito in the other hand, that’s my place of ‘encanto.’ My other place of ‘encanto’ is home in Miami.”

“Encanto” is set to open in theaters Nov. 24.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.