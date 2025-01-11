The calendar may say that 2025 began 10 days ago, but foodies in Broward know the truth. The new year officially gets underway Monday, when the sixth annual Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival returns. Deco’s got the deets on all the sips and eats. Dig in!

It’s time for your taste buds to party. The Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival is back in town and ready to spread the word about the local food world.

Kate Reed: “The aim of the festival has always been to promote the culinary scene in Broward County, and to try to encourage people from all over the country to come and visit the area, see what is going on.”

The Fort Lauderdale food scene has been growing year after year, and the festival has followed right behind.

Kate Reed: “We have grown from three events our first year in 2019 to over 35 events this year during our week-long festival.”

One of those events is a new take on barbecue.

Kate Reed: “We are doing our ‘BBQ at the Beach,’ which is a really fun event. We have 15 pitmasters from all over the country. They’re gonna be competing to see who has the best bite of the night.”

Another first-time event, Beachside Brunch, has our tummies rumbling already in anticipation.

Kate Reed: “We’re highlighting all kinds of different restaurants and what they do on the brunch scene. Some people really like the brunch thing, and it’s a fun event for us.”

Burlock Coast, at The Ritz-Carlton, is the site of a big-time dinner, hosted by Chef Paula da Silva.

Chef Paula da Silva: “We’ll start with the reception, at 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.. and then at 7 p.m. is gonna be a seated dinner.”

Paula’s heading up a three-chef team to make the meal a night to remember.

Chef Paula da Silva: “We’re gonna go into a four-course dinner. Both ladies are cooking a dish, we’re also cooking a dish, and then we’ll finish with a really wonderful dessert.”

Chef Paula gave us a peek at what she was placing on the plate.

Chef Paula da Silva: “A roasted rack of lamb, as well as a slow cooked lamb shoulder, sunchokes, which are like really delicious, taste almost a little bit like an artichoke, as well as beautiful greens from Swank Farms and then a harissa sauce.”

The chef’s happy to be a fixture at the festival.

Chef Paula da Silva: “So this is the fifth year that I’m participating with this event. I also will be at The Grand Tasting, so we love to do that as well.”

Who doesn’t love The Grand Tasting? It closes out the festival and gives everyone the opportunity to party under the sun in Las Olas Oceanside Park.

Kate Reed: “We have over 70 restaurants represented this year which is huge! Over a 100 different beverage brands, music, different activations, games, a lot for people to do. It’s gonna be a great time.”

Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival

Jan. 13-19

Las Olas Oceanside Park

80 Las Olas Circle

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

vlfoodwine.com

