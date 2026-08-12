There’s a new spot in Miami serving up something you may not have tried before. It’s flaky, savory and very much having a moment online. Deco took a trip to Holy Burek in Bayside to see what’s so holy about it.

You may have seen it on TikTok.

TikTok creator: “When you’re in Dubrovnik, they say you need to try a traditional burek here and I spotted a shop that sells it.”

Now, you no longer have to watch from afar. Holy Burek has landed in the 305.

Holy Burek, which started as a family-owned business in Croatia, has just opened in Bayside Marketplace.

Shani Villalba: “Bayside is, every single day, a lot of tourists, so that’s why we wanted to bring this amazing experience to Miami.”

Now you may be be wondering, ’cause I am too. What exactly is a burek?

Shani Villalba: “Burek is a pastry made with phyllo dough. Phyllo dough is dough that stretches very, very thin and then you can fill it up with different flavors.”

The pastry was originated in southeastern Europe over 500 years ago and only uses three ingredients.

Shani Villalba: “It has water, salt and flour.”

Yup, that’s it. But the simplicity of this delicious dish doesn’t stop at what it’s made of.

Shani Villalba: “The traditional burek is in a spiral like, kind of, pizza, and this one is a stick so you can just grab and go.”

On the flip side, their is no shortage of options to stuff it with either.

Shani Villalba: “We have beef, chicken, spinach and cheese. Cheese, potato and guava and cheese”

Once you picked what filling you want, off to the oven it goes until it comes out golden brown.

Shani Villalba: “I always say: try it, and you will see that you will love it.”

But don’t just take the owner’s word for it.

Customer: “I saw them on Instagram and I used to grow up having burek so I had to come here and try and yeah, I will be back for sure.”

Customer: “I walked a lot today from my place of work to come and find it, and I’m not disappointed at all.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Holy Burek

401 Biscayne Blvd

Miami, FL 33132

Website



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