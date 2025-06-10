Forget striking up the band. This Friday, it’s all about strumming up a symphony at the Arsht Center. Violinist Lindsey Stirling is coming to town and she’s ready to put on a performance like never before.

Forget summer in the city, get ready for treble in paradise!

Acclaimed violinist, Lindsey Stirling, is ready to feel the music and play it, at the Adrienne Arsht Center’s Knight Concert Hall in Downtown Miami.

Lindsey Stirling: “I don’t think I’ve ever done a show actually in, like, right in Miami.”

Performing in the 305 won’t be the only “first” for Lindsey, because her show this Friday is also a new experience.

Lindsey Stirling: “I’ll be playing with a symphony and they are going to have a full score of my original music, that I wrote. So to get to hear my music reimagined…I know I’m gonna get emotional. I know I’m gonna cry on stage. It’s a non-negotiable. It’s gonna happen.”

Lindsey is no stranger to the stage. She’s performed all over the world, mixing classical music with other genres. Not to mention, her dynamic choreography and fun, fantasy influences.

But getting to dive into her craft in this new format…

Lindsey Stirling: “Suddenly, something that used to be, like, a little wobbly synth is a trombone. Suddenly, something that was a little twinkle in the music is a flute doing trill.”

…has her on cloud nine.

Lindsey Stirling: “The violin is beautiful as a solo, but there’s something that’s so lush and rich about a full group of violinists playing together that is magical.”

The show will feature songs from across her entire career, including her latest album, “Duality.”

Lindsey Stirling: “I kind of tried to take the best songs from all my albums, so you get to hear a little bit of all my albums. We are also doing a few covers.”

So get ready SoFlo, because Lindsey says it’s gonna be an experience unlike any other.

Lindsey Stirling: “I just think that people are going to be blown away by the feeling they get when they hear live sounds being made completely by wood and brass.”

Lindsey Stirling’s “A Night with the Atlantic Studio Philharmonic” is going down this Friday at the Knight Concert Hall.

FOR MORE INFO:

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts’ Knight Concert Hall

Friday, June 13, 8:00 p.m.

1300 Biscayne Blvd

Miami, FL 33132

https://www.arshtcenter.org/tickets/2024-2025/live-at-knight/lindsey-stirling/

