Some say the eyes are the window to the soul. For us ladies, our eyes can tell you some stories, am I right? We caught up with a local artist at Visionnaire Miami who handpaints wearable art to bring out your feminine energy.

A woman is a creation like no other.

Jurate Luckaite: “The name of the brand is Violeta Lucce. So it’s a fusion of fine art and couture into one. So imagine wearing an original painting that is one in the entire world, signed by the artist.”

And for the two sisters, they want to transform you into the masterpiece you are.

Jurate Luckaite: My sister, she’s an artist of over 30 years. I come from the design and styling part, so we fused this together. Our goal was to create a woman who was a walking art. This is what every woman is — she’s original, she’s unique, she’s one of a kind — and that’s what we wanted to create with this brand.”

These powerful pieces are all hand-painted on silk, and there’s a reason why.

Jurate Luckaite: “Well, silk is the only medium that is live. You cannot make a mistake on silk. It’s the only medium that has energy. My sister paints a lot of faces. That’s her thing, it’s feminine energy on silk, so when you paint on silk, you can see the eyes.”

To bring all this feminine energy out, the Goddess Collection was created.

Jurate Luckaite: It’s either Sea Goddess. It’s either Goddess of Beauty, and the whole collection is Goddess Collection, and when you have that all in one space, in a museum or somewhere people just have chills. It’s so powerful and beautiful.”

Others include recreations from famous artists.

Jurate Luckaite: “One of them is Gustav Klimt, recreated on silk. The original is hanging in the New Gallery in New York. Oprah had it, and she sold it to the gallery.”

These rare pieces have walked the international red carpet, like the Venice Film Festival, but can also be seen locally.

Jurate Luckaite: “We have an upcoming event at his beautiful salon with some handpicked people who actually interested to see this collection and interested in buying them and collecting.”

For art collectors, you get a bonus.

Jurate Luckaite: “The Masterpiece Collection, every piece, is not only wearable, but it can become an interior design detail. We also create a mannequin that’s an extension of the piece. And when you don’t wear it, you put it on the mannequin. It’s an interior design piece. It’s like a statue in your home.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Violetalucce

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.